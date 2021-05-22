Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 22

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
With a total of 2,59,551 fresh cases, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,60,31,991.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
2,60,31,991 as of May 22, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
2,91,331 as of May 22, 2021
|State
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,758
|96
|Andhra Pradesh
|23,159
|89
|Arunachal Pradesh
|353,574
|2507
|Assam
|676,045
|4241
|Bihar
|57,331
|666
|Chandigarh
|936,423
|12,295
|Chhattisgarh
|9,850
|4
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|141,567
|2272
|Delhi
|776,220
|9404
|Goa
|722,964
|7205
|Gujarat
|172,722
|2595
|Haryana
|324,884
|4,714
|Himachal Pradesh
|2,335,524
|23,854
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2,263,959
|6,852
|Jharkhand
|5,756
|20
|Karnataka
|752,735
|7315
|Kerala
|5,497,448
|85355
|Ladakh
|41,909
|646
|Lakshadweep
|26,927
|389
|Madhya Pradesh
|9,740
|30
|Maharashtra
|19,284
|245
|Manipur
|1,409,950
|22,579
|Meghalaya
|91,465
|1212
|Mizoram
|523,423
|12317
|Nagaland
|897,193
|7080
|Odisha
|12,204
|212
|Puducherry
|1,734,804
|18369
|Punjab
|544,263
|3012
|Rajasthan
|44,359
|450
|Sikkim
|1,651,530
|18,588
|Tamil Nadu
|303,940
|5,484
|Telangana
|1,209,958
|13,895
|Tripura
|655,899
|2,403
|Uttarakhand
|1,521,142
|9,800
|Uttar Pradesh
|260,057
|3,422
|West Bengal
|17,025
|172
No. of people discharged: 2,27,12,735
Total Vaccination: 19,18,79,503
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
