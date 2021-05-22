Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 22

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

With a total of 2,59,551 fresh cases, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,60,31,991.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,60,31,991 as of May 22, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,91,331 as of May 22, 2021

No. of people discharged: 2,27,12,735

Total Vaccination: 19,18,79,503

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.