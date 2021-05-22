State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 22

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 22

India is now the only country after the US with a total caseload of over 2.6 crore

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 22 2021, 06:50 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 06:50 ist
A message is written on the back of a medical staff member by a colleague at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward in Greater Noida. Credit: Reuters Photo

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

With a total of 2,59,551 fresh cases, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,60,31,991. 

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,60,31,991 as of May 22, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,91,331 as of May 22, 2021

State Total CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,75896
Andhra Pradesh23,15989
Arunachal Pradesh353,5742507
Assam676,0454241
Bihar57,331666
Chandigarh936,42312,295
Chhattisgarh9,8504
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu141,5672272
Delhi776,2209404
Goa722,9647205
Gujarat172,7222595
Haryana324,8844,714
Himachal Pradesh2,335,52423,854
Jammu and Kashmir2,263,9596,852
Jharkhand5,75620
Karnataka752,7357315
Kerala5,497,44885355
Ladakh41,909646
Lakshadweep26,927389
Madhya Pradesh9,74030
Maharashtra19,284245
Manipur1,409,95022,579
Meghalaya91,4651212
Mizoram523,42312317
Nagaland897,1937080
Odisha12,204212
Puducherry1,734,80418369
Punjab544,2633012
Rajasthan44,359450
Sikkim1,651,53018,588
Tamil Nadu303,9405,484
Telangana1,209,95813,895
Tripura655,8992,403
Uttarakhand1,521,1429,800
Uttar Pradesh260,0573,422
West Bengal17,025172

No. of people discharged: 2,27,12,735

Total Vaccination: 19,18,79,503

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

