Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 30

India on Saturday registered its lowest daily count of Covid-19 cases in 45 days as nearly 1.71 lakh fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

27,728,827 as of May 29, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

322,512 as of May 29, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,936 113 Arunachal Pradesh 26,317 111 Assam 398,010 3168 Bihar 702,682 5004 Chandigarh 59,577 735 Chhattisgarh 965,208 12,915 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 10,207 4 Goa 153,456 2570 Gujarat 803,387 9761 Haryana 752,069 8035 Himachal Pradesh 187,342 3056 Jharkhand 335,417 4,945 Karnataka 2,546,821 27,806 Kerala 2,470,872 8,257 Lakshadweep 7,542 29 Madhya Pradesh 775,709 7891 Maharashtra 5,692,920 93198 Manipur 47,843 761 Meghalaya 33,835 544 Mizoram 11,659 35 Nagaland 20,795 343 Delhi 1,423,690 23,951 Puducherry 101,900 1476 Punjab 559,795 14180 Rajasthan 933,848 8181 Sikkim 14,634 243 Tamil Nadu 2,009,700 22775 Telangana 571,044 3226 Tripura 49,885 498 Uttar Pradesh 1,686,138 20,053 Uttarakhand 325,425 6261 West Bengal 1,343,442 15120 Odisha 739,995 2,651 Andhra Pradesh 1,657,986 10,634 Jammu and Kashmir 284,431 3,795 Ladakh 18,310 187

No. of people discharged: 2,51,78,011

Total Vaccination: 20,89,02,445

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.