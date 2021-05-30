Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 30

India on Saturday registered its lowest daily count of Covid-19 cases in 45 days as nearly 1.71 lakh fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
27,728,827 as of May 29, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
322,512 as of May 29, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,936
|113
|Arunachal Pradesh
|26,317
|111
|Assam
|398,010
|3168
|Bihar
|702,682
|5004
|Chandigarh
|59,577
|735
|Chhattisgarh
|965,208
|12,915
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|10,207
|4
|Goa
|153,456
|2570
|Gujarat
|803,387
|9761
|Haryana
|752,069
|8035
|Himachal Pradesh
|187,342
|3056
|Jharkhand
|335,417
|4,945
|Karnataka
|2,546,821
|27,806
|Kerala
|2,470,872
|8,257
|Lakshadweep
|7,542
|29
|Madhya Pradesh
|775,709
|7891
|Maharashtra
|5,692,920
|93198
|Manipur
|47,843
|761
|Meghalaya
|33,835
|544
|Mizoram
|11,659
|35
|Nagaland
|20,795
|343
|Delhi
|1,423,690
|23,951
|Puducherry
|101,900
|1476
|Punjab
|559,795
|14180
|Rajasthan
|933,848
|8181
|Sikkim
|14,634
|243
|Tamil Nadu
|2,009,700
|22775
|Telangana
|571,044
|3226
|Tripura
|49,885
|498
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,686,138
|20,053
|Uttarakhand
|325,425
|6261
|West Bengal
|1,343,442
|15120
|Odisha
|739,995
|2,651
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,657,986
|10,634
|Jammu and Kashmir
|284,431
|3,795
|Ladakh
|18,310
|187
No. of people discharged: 2,51,78,011
Total Vaccination: 20,89,02,445
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
