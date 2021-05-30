State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 30

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 30

India's total caseload has crossed 2.7 crore, and death toll has exceeded 3.15 lakh

DH Web Desk
  • May 30 2021, 05:45 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 05:48 ist
India on Saturday registered its lowest daily count of Covid-19 cases in 45 days as nearly 1.71 lakh fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus in India: 

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

27,728,827 as of May 29, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

322,512 as of May 29, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,936113
Arunachal Pradesh26,317111
Assam398,0103168
Bihar702,6825004
Chandigarh59,577735
Chhattisgarh965,20812,915
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu10,2074
Goa153,4562570
Gujarat803,3879761
Haryana752,0698035
Himachal Pradesh187,3423056
Jharkhand335,4174,945
Karnataka2,546,82127,806
Kerala2,470,8728,257
Lakshadweep7,54229
Madhya Pradesh775,7097891
Maharashtra5,692,92093198
Manipur47,843761
Meghalaya33,835544
Mizoram11,65935
Nagaland20,795343
Delhi1,423,69023,951
Puducherry101,9001476
Punjab559,79514180
Rajasthan933,8488181
Sikkim14,634243
Tamil Nadu2,009,70022775
Telangana571,0443226
Tripura49,885498
Uttar Pradesh1,686,13820,053
Uttarakhand325,4256261
West Bengal1,343,44215120
Odisha739,9952,651
Andhra Pradesh1,657,98610,634
Jammu and Kashmir284,4313,795
Ladakh18,310187

 

No. of people discharged: 2,51,78,011     

Total Vaccination: 20,89,02,445 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

