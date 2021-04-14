Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 14

India surpassed 1.35 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.
The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 29 lakh people dead globally.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
13,871,511 as of April 13, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
172,118
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5,209
|62
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16,902
|56
|Assam
|2,21,483
|1,119
|Bihar
|2,90,385
|1,630
|Chandigarh
|31,564
|401
|Chhattisgarh
|4,71,994
|5,187
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
4,223
|2
|Goa
|63,342
|853
|Gujarat
|3,60,206
|4,922
|Haryana
|3,24,544
|3,298
|Himachal Pradesh
|71,394
|1,122
|Jharkhand
|1,44,594
|1,261
|Karnataka
|10,83,647
|13,008
|Kerala
|11,80,398
|4,815
|Lakshadweep
|834
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|3,53,632
|4,261
|Maharashtra
|35,19,208
|58,526
|Manipur
|29,537
|376
|Meghalaya
|14,387
|151
|Mizoram
|4,655
|12
|Nagaland
|12,427
|93
|Delhi
|7,50,156
|11,436
|Puducherry
|44,973
|696
|Punjab
|2,79,203
|7,609
|Rajasthan
|3,75,092
|2,979
|Sikkim
|6,435
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|9,47,129
|12,945
|Telangana
|3,32,581
|1,772
|Tripura
|33,802
|394
|Uttar Pradesh
|7,23,582
|9,309
|Uttarakhand
|1,12,071
|1,780
|West Bengal
|6,24,224
|10,434
|Odisha
|3,53,086
|1,983
|Andhra Pradesh
|9,32,892
|7,321
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1,40,650
|2,037
|Ladakh
|11,070
|131
In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021
J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny
Uranium enrichment's role in Iran's nuclear programme
The fight over offensive terms in computing
How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan
The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science
How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean