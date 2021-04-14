Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 14

State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 14

  • Apr 14 2021, 07:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 08:13 ist
Devotees gather for evening prayer on the banks of the Ganges river during Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus in Haridwar, India, April 13, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

India surpassed 1.35 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 29 lakh people dead globally.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

13,871,511 as of April 13, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

172,118

StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,20962
Arunachal Pradesh16,90256
Assam2,21,4831,119
Bihar2,90,3851,630
Chandigarh31,564401
Chhattisgarh4,71,9945,187
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu

4,223

2
Goa63,342853
Gujarat3,60,2064,922
Haryana3,24,5443,298
Himachal Pradesh71,3941,122
Jharkhand1,44,5941,261
Karnataka10,83,64713,008
Kerala11,80,3984,815
Lakshadweep8341
Madhya Pradesh3,53,6324,261
Maharashtra35,19,20858,526
Manipur29,537376
Meghalaya14,387151
Mizoram4,65512
Nagaland12,42793
Delhi7,50,15611,436
Puducherry44,973696
Punjab2,79,2037,609
Rajasthan3,75,0922,979
Sikkim6,435136
Tamil Nadu9,47,12912,945
Telangana3,32,5811,772
Tripura33,802394
Uttar Pradesh7,23,5829,309
Uttarakhand1,12,0711,780
West Bengal6,24,22410,434
Odisha3,53,0861,983
Andhra Pradesh9,32,8927,321
Jammu and Kashmir1,40,6502,037
Ladakh11,070131

