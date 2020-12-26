Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 26

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

1,01,68,733 as of December 26

1,47,314







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,901 62 Arunachal Pradesh 16,678 56 Assam 2,15,836 1,033 Bihar 2,49,976 1,373 Chandigarh 19,345 314 Chhattisgarh 2,72,426 3,249 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,367 2 Goa 50,534 728 Gujarat 2,40,105 4,268 Haryana 2,60,153 2,858 Himachal Pradesh 54,058 890 Jharkhand 1,13,786 1,016 Karnataka 9,14,488 12,044 Kerala 7,32,084 2,930 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,36,400 3,536 Maharashtra 19,13,382 49,129 Manipur 27,943 344 Meghalaya 13,340 135 Mizoram 4,178 8 Nagaland 11,895 77 Delhi 6,21,439 10,414 Puducherry 37,914 629 Punjab 1,64,821 5,269 Rajasthan 3,03,732 2,657 Sikkim 5,664 125 Tamil Nadu 8,12,142 12,048 Telangana 2,84,074 1,527 Tripura 33,225 384 Uttar Pradesh 5,79,982 8,279 Uttarakhand 88,844 1,463 West Bengal 5,44,755 9,536 Odisha 3,27,867 1,853 Andhra Pradesh 8,80,430 7,091 Jammu and Kashmir 1,19,628 1,861 Ladakh 9,341 126

No. of people discharged: 97,17,834

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.