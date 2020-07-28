Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 28

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 14 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 14,78,608 as of July 28

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 33,358

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 384 1 Arunachal Pradesh 1158 3 Assam 32,228 79 Bihar 41,111 244 Chandigarh 887 13 Chhattisgarh 7,863 45 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 500 1 Daman and Diu 202 1 Goa 4,861 39 Gujarat 55,822 2,326 Haryana 31332 395 Himachal Pradesh 2,270 13 Jharkhand 8,803 90 Karnataka 1,01,465 1,953 Kerala 19,727 63 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 28,589 820 Maharashtra 3,83,723 13,883 Manipur 2,235 0 Meghalaya 702 5 Mizoram 361 0 Nagaland 1,339 4 Delhi 1,31,219 3,853 Puducherry 2,787 40 Punjab 13,769 306 Rajasthan 38,012 633 Sikkim 545 0 Tamil Nadu 2,20,716 3,571 Telangana 55,532 471 Tripura 3900 13 Uttar Pradesh 70,566 1,457 Uttarakhand 6,328 63 West Bengal 60,830 1411 Odisha 26,892 147 Andhra Pradesh 1,02,349 1,090 Jammu and Kashmir 18,390 321 Ladakh 1,285 4

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 9,17,568

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.