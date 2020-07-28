Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 28

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 28

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 14,78,608; death toll stands at 33,358 as of July 28

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 28 2020, 06:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 06:55 ist
Health workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) enter a residential building complex during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 14 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

 

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 14,78,608 as of July 28

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 33,358

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3841
Arunachal Pradesh11583
Assam32,22879
Bihar41,111244
Chandigarh88713
Chhattisgarh7,86345
Dadar and Nagar Haveli5001
Daman and Diu2021
Goa4,86139
Gujarat55,8222,326
Haryana31332395
Himachal Pradesh2,27013
Jharkhand8,80390
Karnataka1,01,4651,953
Kerala19,72763
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh28,589820
Maharashtra3,83,72313,883
Manipur2,2350
Meghalaya7025
Mizoram3610
Nagaland1,3394
Delhi1,31,2193,853
Puducherry2,78740
Punjab13,769306
Rajasthan38,012633
Sikkim5450
Tamil Nadu2,20,7163,571
Telangana55,532471
Tripura390013
Uttar Pradesh70,5661,457
Uttarakhand6,32863
West Bengal60,8301411
Odisha26,892147
Andhra Pradesh1,02,3491,090
Jammu and Kashmir18,390321
Ladakh1,2854

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 9,17,568

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

