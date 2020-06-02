Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 2

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.97 lakh people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,97,935 as of June 2.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 5,600

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 5 0 Assam 1390 4 Bihar 3945 23 Chandigarh 294 4 Chhattisgarh 498 1 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 2 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 73 0 Gujarat 17,217 1063 Haryana 2356 21 Himachal Pradesh 341 6 Jharkhand 661 5 Karnataka 3408 52 Kerala 1326 10 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 8283 358 Maharashtra 70,013 2,362 Manipur 83 0 Meghalaya 27 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 43 0 Delhi 20834 523 Puducherry 80 1 Punjab 2301 45 Rajasthan 9100 199 Sikkim 1 0 Tamil Nadu 23,495 184 Telangana 2792 88 Tripura 321 0 Uttar Pradesh 8191 217 Uttarakhand 958 6 West Bengal 5,772 325 Odisha 2,104 7 Andhra Pradesh 3,679 64 Jammu and Kashmir 2601 31 Ladakh 77 0 Cases being reassigned to states 5630

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 91.818

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.