COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 2

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 2

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,97,862, death toll stands at 5,600 as of June 2

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2020, 06:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 08:03 ist
A sales person wearing a facemask waits for customers at a textile garment shop after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on June 1, 2020. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.97 lakh people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,97,935 as of June 2.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 5,600

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh50
Assam13904
Bihar394523
Chandigarh2944
Chhattisgarh4981
Dadra and Nagar Haveli20
Daman and Diu00
Goa730
Gujarat17,2171063
Haryana235621
Himachal Pradesh3416
Jharkhand6615
Karnataka340852
Kerala132610
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh8283358
Maharashtra 70,0132,362
Manipur830
Meghalaya271
Mizoram10
Nagaland430
Delhi20834523
Puducherry801
Punjab230145
Rajasthan9100199
Sikkim10
Tamil Nadu23,495184
Telangana279288
Tripura3210
Uttar Pradesh8191217
Uttarakhand9586
West Bengal5,772325
Odisha2,1047
Andhra Pradesh3,67964
Jammu and Kashmir260131
Ladakh770
Cases being reassigned to states5630 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 91.818

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Assam
Guwahati
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Agartala
Tripura
West Bengal
Kolkata
Goa
Bihar
Odisha
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Arunachal Pradesh
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

 