Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 26

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 4.8 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.9 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 4,88,220 as of June 26

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 15,288

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 56 0 Arunachal Pradesh 158 0 Assam 6,282 10 Bihar 8,381 57 Chandigarh 420 6 Chhattisgarh 2,456 12 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 84 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 995 2 Gujarat 29,578 1,754 Haryana 12,463 198 Himachal Pradesh 839 8 Jharkhand 2,219 12 Karnataka 10,560 170 Kerala 3,726 22 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 12,595 542 Maharashtra 1,47,741 6931 Manipur 1056 0 Meghalaya 46 1 Mizoram 145 0 Nagaland 355 0 Delhi 73780 2,429 Puducherry 461 9 Punjab 4,769 120 Rajasthan 16296 379 Sikkim 85 0 Tamil Nadu 70977 911 Telangana 10,444 225 Tripura 1,264 1 Uttar Pradesh 19,557 611 Uttarakhand 2,691 35 West Bengal 15,648 606 Odisha 5,752 17 Andhra Pradesh 10,331 129 Jammu and Kashmir 6549 90 Ladakh 932 1 Cases being reassigned to states 8493

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 2,38,212

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.