Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 26

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 26 2020, 06:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 06:54 ist
Health workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) carry the body of a person who who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 4.8 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.9 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 4,88,220 as of June 26

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 15,288

 

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands560
Arunachal Pradesh1580
Assam6,28210
Bihar8,38157
Chandigarh4206
Chhattisgarh2,45612
Dadar and Nagar Haveli840
Daman and Diu360
Goa9952
Gujarat29,5781,754
Haryana12,463198
Himachal Pradesh8398
Jharkhand2,21912
Karnataka10,560170
Kerala3,72622
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh12,595542
Maharashtra 1,47,7416931
Manipur10560
Meghalaya461
Mizoram1450
Nagaland3550
Delhi737802,429
Puducherry4619
Punjab4,769120
Rajasthan16296379
Sikkim850
Tamil Nadu70977911
Telangana10,444225
Tripura1,2641
Uttar Pradesh19,557611
Uttarakhand2,69135
West Bengal15,648606
Odisha5,75217
Andhra Pradesh10,331129
Jammu and Kashmir654990
Ladakh9321
Cases being reassigned to states8493 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 2,38,212 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

