COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 28

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 28

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,57,677; death toll stands at 4,523 as of May 28

DH Web Desk,
  • May 28 2020, 06:54 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 06:54 ist
Artist Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada works on a 20,000 square foot mural of a health care worker in a parking lot in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday,May. 27, 2020. (Credit: AP/PTI Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.57 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,57,677 as of May 27.

 

 

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 4,523

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh20
Assam7744
Bihar298314
Chandigarh2784
Chhattisgarh3610
Dadra and Nagar Haveli20
Daman and Diu00
Goa670
Gujarat15205938
Haryana130517
Himachal Pradesh2516
Jharkhand4584
Karnataka241847
Kerala10046
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh7261313
Maharashtra 569481897
Manipur440
Meghalaya151
Mizoram10
Nagaland90
Delhi15257303
Puducherry471
Punjab210640
Rajasthan7816173
Sikkim10
Tamil Nadu18545133
Telangana199157
Tripura1980
Uttar Pradesh6991182
Uttarakhand4384
West Bengal4192289
Odisha15177
Andhra Pradesh317157
Jammu and Kashmir192126
Ladakh540
Cases being reassigned to states4013 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 60,491

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

