Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 28

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.57 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,57,677 as of May 27.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 4,523

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 2 0 Assam 774 4 Bihar 2983 14 Chandigarh 278 4 Chhattisgarh 361 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 2 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 67 0 Gujarat 15205 938 Haryana 1305 17 Himachal Pradesh 251 6 Jharkhand 458 4 Karnataka 2418 47 Kerala 1004 6 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 7261 313 Maharashtra 56948 1897 Manipur 44 0 Meghalaya 15 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 9 0 Delhi 15257 303 Puducherry 47 1 Punjab 2106 40 Rajasthan 7816 173 Sikkim 1 0 Tamil Nadu 18545 133 Telangana 1991 57 Tripura 198 0 Uttar Pradesh 6991 182 Uttarakhand 438 4 West Bengal 4192 289 Odisha 1517 7 Andhra Pradesh 3171 57 Jammu and Kashmir 1921 26 Ladakh 54 0 Cases being reassigned to states 4013

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 60,491

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.