Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 16

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 16

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2020, 06:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 06:45 ist
Commuters wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19, travel in a local bus in New Delhi on September 15, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 50 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 50,12,269 as of September 16

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 82,010




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,55752
Arunachal Pradesh6,29811
Assam146,575492
Bihar1,61,101836
Chandigarh8,59296
Chhattisgarh67,327573
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,7632
Goa25,511315
Gujarat1,16,3453,247
Haryana98,6221,026
Himachal Pradesh10,06089
Jharkhand62,737561
Karnataka4,75,2657,481
Kerala1,14,033466
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh93,0531,820
Maharashtra10,97,85630,409
Manipur8,21047
Meghalaya4,03729
Mizoram1,4680
Nagaland5,22915
Delhi2,25,7964,806
Puducherry20,601405
Punjab84,4822,514
Rajasthan1,05,8981,264
Sikkim2,11916
Tamil Nadu5,14,2088,502
Telangana1,60,571984
Tripura19,718207
Uttar Pradesh3,24,0364,604
Uttarakhand34,407438
West Bengal2,09,1464,062
Odisha1,58,650645
Andhra Pradesh5,83,9255,041
Jammu and Kashmir56,654914
Ladakh3,41941

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 38,59,399

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

