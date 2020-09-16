Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 16

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 50 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 50,12,269 as of September 16

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,557 52 Arunachal Pradesh 6,298 11 Assam 146,575 492 Bihar 1,61,101 836 Chandigarh 8,592 96 Chhattisgarh 67,327 573 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,763 2 Goa 25,511 315 Gujarat 1,16,345 3,247 Haryana 98,622 1,026 Himachal Pradesh 10,060 89 Jharkhand 62,737 561 Karnataka 4,75,265 7,481 Kerala 1,14,033 466 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 93,053 1,820 Maharashtra 10,97,856 30,409 Manipur 8,210 47 Meghalaya 4,037 29 Mizoram 1,468 0 Nagaland 5,229 15 Delhi 2,25,796 4,806 Puducherry 20,601 405 Punjab 84,482 2,514 Rajasthan 1,05,898 1,264 Sikkim 2,119 16 Tamil Nadu 5,14,208 8,502 Telangana 1,60,571 984 Tripura 19,718 207 Uttar Pradesh 3,24,036 4,604 Uttarakhand 34,407 438 West Bengal 2,09,146 4,062 Odisha 1,58,650 645 Andhra Pradesh 5,83,925 5,041 Jammu and Kashmir 56,654 914 Ladakh 3,419 41

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 38,59,399

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.