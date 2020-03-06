Coronavirus: Indian Army to create 1250 additional quarantine beds

Indian Army will create 1,000-1,250 additional isolation beds at five locations to cater to the possibility of a spike in the novel coronavirus 2019 (Covid19) cases in the coming weeks.

Five quarantine centres, each with a capacity of 200-250 beds, would be set up at Jaisalmer, Suratgarh, Secunderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, Army sources said. In addition, each of the 112 military hospitals would establish isolation facilities.

The service hospitals will work in synergy with local civil medical authorities and the Indian Council of Medical Research laboratories.

This is the part of the central government's direction to the armed forces to create 2,500 quarantine beds to cater to infected individuals if the number spirals. While the Army would create half of them, the rest would be the responsibility of the Air Force and Navy.

Indian Army currently operates a 300-bed quarantine unit at Manesar whereas a 600-bed facility at Chawala is being run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The Army on Friday advised its formation to avoid or postpone all non-essential mass gathering like festivals, welfare activities and public gathering till the situation improves. The service personnel have also been advised to use the shopping complexes within a cantonment and military station and avoid visiting shopping malls.

The IAF and Navy too sent similar instructions to its formation following a directive from the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services.