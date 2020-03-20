Coronavirus: Kashmiri students studying in Pak stranded at Wagah border

At least 30 Kashmiri students studying in Pakistan colleges and universities, who were stranded at Wagah border since Wednesday were allowed to cross over to Indian side on Thursday while as another batch that reached the border was not allowed to proceed.

Reports said the students, who were allowed by Indian authorities to cross have been kept in quarantine in Amritsar.

However, a fresh batch of students, who reached the Wagah border, were not allowed to cross. “We spent an entire day at Wagah border requesting authorities to allow us as colleges and hostels have been closed in Pakistan but they didn't allow towards Indian side,” a local news gathering agency, quoting the students, said.

The students alleged that they and their parents contacted all top officials of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, “but there was no positive response.”

“Our hostels have been closed and nobody from either sides is helping,” the students said and asked, “where will we go now?”

Pakistan announced on Thursday to close down Wagah border with India for two weeks as the number of coronavirus cases in the neighbouring country rose to 341.