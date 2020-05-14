Coronavirus lab-made, not natural, says Nitin Gadkari: Report

Coronavirus lab-made, not natural, says Gadkari: Report

  • May 14 2020, 09:56 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 10:10 ist
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The novel coronavirus which has claimed millions of lives worldwide is not a “natural virus” and it was created in a laboratory, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told NDTV in an interview on Wednesday.

"We have to understand the art of living with corona. This is not a natural virus. It is an artificial virus and now many countries in the whole world - they are researching on it for a vaccine. The vaccine is not available, it is expected that vaccine will be available as soon as possible, then there will be no problem," Nitin Gadkari told the publication.

It is important to note that this is the first time that the Indian government has made a comment on the origin of the deadly virus. Many countries, including the United States, have repeatedly blamed a lab in China's Wuhan for the creation of the virus.

"The second problem is the detection methodology. We need some good methodology for that so that we can immediately identify the virus. This is unexpected because this a virus from laboratory, this is not natural virus, so the world is now prepared, India is now prepared, scientists are prepared. After finding a solution for that, we can create confidence. After taking a vaccine there will be no problem," he said, adding that this would alleviate fear.

