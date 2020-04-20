Coronavirus live updates: India's tally crosses 21,000, toll rises to 678; Surge in cases from UP, Delhi, Maha, Gujarat

The total number of cases in India surges past the 21,000-mark and the death toll rises is at 678. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that any attack on healthcare professionals amidst the pandemic will be made a non-bailable offence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with doctors and IMA, lauding them for working tirelessly and requested them to refrain from their symbolic protest against violence towards healthcare officials and professionals. As the number of cases rise, the rate of doubling of COVID-19 in the country slows to 8 days compared to 3 days at the beginning of the lockdown. Global coronavirus cases surpass 2.5 million as the United States' tally nears 800,000. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.