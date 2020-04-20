Coronavirus live updates: India's tally crosses 21,000, toll rises to 678; Surge in cases from UP, Delhi, Maha, Gujarat

The total number of cases in India surges past the 21,000-mark and the death toll rises is at 678. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that any attack on healthcare professionals amidst the pandemic will be made a non-bailable offence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with doctors and IMA, lauding them for working tirelessly and requested them to refrain from their symbolic protest against violence towards healthcare officials and professionals. As the number of cases rise, the rate of doubling of COVID-19 in the country slows to 8 days compared to 3 days at the beginning of the lockdown. Global coronavirus cases surpass 2.5 million as the United States' tally nears 800,000. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Assam CM clarifies stance on allowing movement of migrant labourers
This news is not correct. We have allowed only Intra State, Intra District movement of migrant labourers including cases medical emergency etc subject to satisfaction of Deputy Commissioner following MHA guidelines pic.twitter.com/FeRXA02lky
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 22, 2020
112 fresh cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh today, taking total number of cases to 1449. 21 patients have succumbed to the infection while 173 others have recovered: State Health Department
92 new cases in Delhi
Delhi reports 92 new cases, taking tally to 2248. 1 death reported today, taking toll to 48.
New discharges 113
Total Discharged 724
In hospital 1476
Uncertainty over Amarnath Yatra, no decision on postponement yet
The decision on organizing Amarnath Yatra 2020 to be taken on reviewing the COVID-19 situation in coming future: PRO, Raj Bhawan, Jammu and Kashmir
3 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Nagpur
3 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Nagpur; the total number of positive cases in the district is 76: Nagpur District Information Office
List of COVID-19 'containment zones' in Delhi rise to 89 after two areas in the Lado Sarai area added to the list.
The Health Ministry has directed all States to provide financial incentives to ASHA workers for undertaking COVID-19 related activities. The Ministry has also asked States to ensure that ASHA workers are supplied with adequate protective gear.
Indian Council of Medical Research has issued a protocol for using rapid antibody tests for COVID-19 after issues were raised by few States about the rapid antibody tests
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be addressing various Gram Panchayats across the country on April 24 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, through video-conferencing: Ministry of Panchayati Raj
Gujarat COVID-19 death toll crosses 100 in the state with eight fresh deaths reported on Wednesday, total rises to 103. State also recorded 135 new positive cases, taking accumulative figure to 2,407
There are 300 active cases of coronavirus in West Bengal, 79 patients have been cured while 15 others have succumbed to the infection. A total of 7037 samples have been tested in the State so far: West Bengal Health Department
Centre vs. WB, again
With the West Bengal government deciding to lower the pitch, one of the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams visiting the state for an on-the-spot assessment of Covid-19 situation shot off a letter to the Chief Secretary asking him to provide a presentation on the issue, which includes whether the level of testing is adequate.
One more positive case of COVID19 reported in Hindpiri, Ranchi. The total number of positive cases in Jharkhand rises to 46: Jharkhand Health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni
5 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar today taking the total number of positive cases to 141: Bihar Principal Secretary-Health
Bill gates writes to PM Modi
Bill Gates writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India
Maharashtra tally 5649
Maharashtra reports 431 new cases today, 18 deaths
Nine new positive cases reported from Dharavi slum cluster in Mumbai
11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala today. 5 of them have foreign travel history and 3 infected through local contacts. Total number of positive cases in the state is 437 of which 127 are active cases: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with CMs of all States via video conference on 27th April
India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 20471 (including 15859 active cases, 3959 cured/discharged/migrated and 652 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
1486 new cases in the last 24 hours and 49 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Revision classes for SSLC students from April 29 through DD and Chandana channels
The revision classes for SSLC students will begin from April 29 through Doordarshan or Chandana channel.
As the SSLC examinations were postponed due to Covid-19 pendamic and the nation-wide lockdown, the state Department of Primary and Secondary Education is conducting revision classes. To reach out to students who are at rural areas, the department has selected Doordarshan/Chandana
PM Modi says no compromise on health workers' safety
The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline.
It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020
Haryana tally at 260
There are 260 casesin Haryana out of which 153 people have recovered & three died. 511 tests have been conducted on each 10 lakh people in the State. There is no case in three districts: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
9 new COVID19 cases (2-Bengaluru, 5-Kalaburagi, 2-Mysuru) confirmed in the state from yesterday 5:00 PM to today 5:00 PM. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 427 including 131 discharged and 17 deaths: Government of Karnataka
J&K tally at 407
Twenty-seven people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the second largest single day rise in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, taking the toll tally to 407.
Read more
Canards being spread that only a few are getting tested in Bengal for COVID-19: CM Mamata Banerjee
Centre lectures Bengal on Covid-19 preparedness, sends teams, but doesn't provide proper testing kits: CM Mamata Banerjee
(PTI)
146 Indian crew members stranded on a cruise ship due to coronavirus pandemic will disembark in Mumbai on Thursday; none COVID-19 patient: Maha Chief Minister's Office
MHA to States: Ensure adequate security to healthcare professionals, medical staff & frontline workers to prevent violence against them. Strict action to be taken against those who obstruct the performance of last rites of COVID warriorssuccumbing to COVID-19.Spokesperson, Home Ministry
Four police personnel injured in Baduria in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas district
Four police personnel were injured in Baduria in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas district on Wednesday. A mob pelted stones at them over distribution of aid. WB govt stated that the incident has nothing to do with PDS.
Coronavirus lockdown: Ban on liquor sale in Karnataka to continue till May 3, says S T Somashekar
Read more
Karnataka to partially relax coronavirus lockdown from April 23
Read more
"We welcome this step by the Centre. This will boost the morale of doctors &all healthcare staff. This act should be implemented for future also and not just during this pandemic" - Dr. Sumedh Sandanshiv, at Delhi's RML hospital
A 55-year-old COVID19 patient, resident of Weir, district Bharatpur who was admitted in SMS hospital Jaipur on 18th April passed away on 20th April. She suffered from diabetes: Rajasthan Health Department
No decision has been taken yet on the resumption of flight operations. An announcement will be made on time as to when it will resume: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Health Ministry will brief media on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday. Cabinet briefing will be held on every Wednesday: Union Minister PrakashJavdekar
Acts of violence against healthcare service personnel to be made cognisable: Javadekar
"The COVID attackers will be fined from Rs 50,000 upto Rs 2 Lakh depending on the intensity of the crime," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in a press briefing.
"Acts of violence against healthcare service personnel to be made cognisable, non-bailable offences," he said.
"In case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years. They can be penalised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh," he said.
"If damage is done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused," he informed.
Tablighi Jamaat members protested at Sultanpuri quarantine
Tablighi Jamaat members protested at Sultanpuri quarantine facility. They claim that the Delhi Govt is not providing facilities, according to reports.
Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar
Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19; total number of cases in the state stands at 136. Contact tracing is being done: Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health Department, Bihar
Punjab: 6-month-old baby tests positive for COVID-19. She is admitted to PGI, Chandigarh, according to reports.
A huge crowd gathered at an event organized by Tamil Nadu minister Sellur K. Raju, according to media reports.
COVID-19 patients, who go to private hospitals for their own treatment, shall the bear the cost from their own pocket. However, no private hospital shall charge them exceeding CGHS (NCR rates) valid in NCR Delhi, says Punjab's principal health secretary Anurag Agarwal (ANI)
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests negative for COVID-19, according to reports
5 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar
5 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar - 3 in Patna, 1 in Bihar Sharif & 1 in East Champaran. Contact tracing is being done. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 131: Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health Dept, Bihar
Daily 4 pm Union Health Ministry media briefing has been cancelled for today
The daily 4 pm Union Health Ministry media briefing has been cancelled for today.
The daily Health Ministry briefing was cancelled because there is a cabinet meeting and the subsequent briefing this evening which will carry the health ministry related information. Additional information will be given in press releases today, according to Government Sources (ANI)
A clash broke out between Police & a group of people in Aligarh
Aligarh: A clash broke out between Police & a group of people in the city today. Circle Officer says, "Vegetable sellers were quarreling among themselves when shops were being closed. When Police intervened, people started pelting stones at them." (Note: abusive language)
425 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka
Till Wednesday noon, 425 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka. This includes 17 deaths and 129 discharges. Seven new positive cases have been reported till noon. Five from Kalaburagi and two from Bengaluru Urban. This includes two SARI cases, one each from Bengaluru Urban and Kalaburagi. The other five cases are contacts of previously diagnosed patients.
A total of five positive cases including a four-month-old child tested positive for coronavirus in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope visits Dharavi transit camp
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visit quarantine facility at Dharavi transit camp.
A total of 180 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported till now in Dharavi area of Mumbai, with several people under quarantine.
IMA withdraws their protest
Indian Medical Association (IMA) withdraws their protest after their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan via video-conferencing today.
An employee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation tests positive
An employee of the ministry who had attended office on 15 April 2020 has tested positive for COVID-19 on 21st April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on the Premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self isolation as a precaution.
Government of Delhi is seized of the matter. They are taking appropriate steps as per the laid protocol for contact tracing and risk profiling. -- tweets Ministry of Civil Aviation.
A total of 2186 positive cases in Delhi, as of now
As of today, there are a total of 2186 positive cases in Delhi, 75 of these were found yesterday. A total of 611 people - 28% of the patients, have recovered. 27 patients are in ICU and 5 on ventilator: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (ANI)
Coronavirus cases increase to 813 in Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus cases increase to 813 in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 56, toll goes up to 24: Govt bulletin (PTI)
Media persons are covering incidents relating to COVID-19 in the country involving travel to containment zones, hotspots and other affected areas. It's advised that all such media persons may take health and related precautions while performing duties: Ministry of Information&Broadcasting
Maharashtra: Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 5229
553 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra as the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 5229. 19 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours as the total death in the state rises to 251: Public Health Dept, Govt of Maharashtra
17 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan
17 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan so far - 1 each in Ajmer, Banswara and Nagour, 2 each in Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur & Kota and 8 in Jaipur. Total of positive cases in the state rises to 1495. Total 24 deaths and 205 recovered in the state, according to theRajasthan Health department.
A 62-year-old man from Nagour, admitted at a hospital, died last night. He was also suffering from hypertension,Rajasthan health department reported.
WHO rules out 'lab manipulation' theory, cites evidence to say coronavirus originated from animals.
The World Health Organisation (WHO), on Tuesday, said that evidence suggests that novel coronavirus originated from animals and was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory.
"All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed in a lab or somewhere else," WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said during a news briefing in Geneva. "It is probable, likely, that the virus is of animal origin," she further said, Reuters reported.
US won’t issue fresh Green Cards for 60 days: Trump
"US won’t issue fresh Green Cards for 60 days", says Donald Trump after a temporary suspension of immigration.
Five more COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat
Five more COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat; state toll goes up to 95, informed the state health official.94 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally jumps to 2,272, he said.
(PTI)
HM speaks to IMA via video conferencing
Union HM Amit Shah & Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan interacted with Indian Medical Association doctors through video conferencing today. HM assured them security & appealed to them to not to do even symbolic protest as proposed by them, govt is with them.
No benefit, higher death rate for malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in coronavirus study
A malaria drug widely touted as a potential cure for COVID-19 showed no benefit against the disease over standard care -- and was in fact associated with more deaths, the biggest study of its kind showed Tuesday.
Read more
Can genome sequencing unravel the Covid-19 riddle?
Scientists across the globe are trying to solve the mystery of the novel coronavirus as they look into unlocking the genetic code of the deadly virus through genome analysis.
Read more
One more loses life to COVID-19 in Maharashtra
A 53-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away last night. Death toll in Pune district rises to 55: Health Officials, Pune, Maharashtra
MP Govt arranges 155 buses for Rajasthan’s Kota students
Madhya Pradesh govt arranges 155 buses for over 4000 students stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota, according to reports.
"A Special IG level officer in CID is investigating the matter. But I would like to mention that police arrested 101 persons within 8 hrs of the offence. We're releasing the names of accused via WhatsApp today, there's no Muslim in that list," said Maharashtra Home Min on Palghar incident.
"There was a sound heard in the video 'Oye Bas', people circulated it online and some called it 'Shoeb Bas'. All state mechanism is fighting the pandemic & some people tried to bring communal angle in this matter," he said.
Out of the 704 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 12 are positive: King George's Medical University, Lucknow
64 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan
64 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, as of 9 AM. Total cases in the state now at 1799, including 274 recovered, 97 discharged and 26 deaths: State Health Department: Rajasthan Health Department (ANI)
A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19: PM
"On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet.
A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19. #EarthDay2020" tweets PM Narendra Modi.
50 deaths and 1383 new cases reported in last 24 hours as India's total number of positive cases stands at 19,984 (including 3870 cured/discharged/migrated and 640 deaths): Health Ministry
Odisha's total number of positive cases in the state stands at 82
3 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 82 (including 30 cured/discharged and 1 death): State health department
Global coronavirus cases surpass 2.5 million as U.S. tally nears 800,000
Globalcoronavirusinfections surpassed 2.5 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, with U.S. cases nearing 800,000.
Read more
India ranks 142nd on global press freedom index
India has dropped two places on a global press freedom index to be ranked 142nd out of 180 countries in the annual Reporters Without Borders analysis released on Tuesday.
Read more
Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study
Bengaluruand Mumbai are likely to have a second wave of coronavirus infections after the lockdown is lifted on May 3 unless measures are taken to aggressively trace, localise and isolate COVID-19 cases.
Read More
IMCT had arrived without any prior consultation with us: West Bengal Chief Secy to Home secretary
IMCT had arrived without any prior consultation with us and, therefore, there was neither such opportunity to provide any logistic support as envisaged in the order dated 19th April 2020 nor the team asked for any help: West BengalChief Secretary to Union Home Secretary, in a letter dated April 21.
IMCTyesterday visited different parts of the Kolkata in West Bengal 'to make an on the spot assessment of the implementation of the lockdown measures'.
IMF predicts economic deceleration
IMF predicts in its latest World Economic Outlook that US economy to shrink 5.9% and the global economy to decelerate 3%, according to reports.
US has recorded more than 8,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19
US has recorded more than 8,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44,845 deaths so far. Nearly 40,000 new cases reported between Monday 8:30 pm local time, and Tuesday at the same time: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins University
Death was cheap in India till coronavirus arrived
As we try to come to grips with the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed nearly 600 in India and over 1.7 lakh people across the world so far, it is important to view this in a wider perspective of life and death as it has existed and continues to exist for most Indians and ponder over what it tells us about our society, our people, our public policy.
Read more here
Can genome sequencing unravel the Covid-19 riddle?
Scientists across the globe are trying to solve the mystery of the novel coronavirus as they look into unlocking the genetic code of the deadly virus through genome analysis.
Read more here
Covid-19: Developing countries must learn what not to do from the US
With the United States of America acquiring the dubious distinction of having the highest caseload of Covid-19 patients and deaths globally, there are some important lessons fordevelopingcountriesas the US is often seen as the trendsetter in terms of corporate and organisational best practices.
Read more here
COVID-19 Vaccine: UK to begin human trials on April 23; pumps in GBP 20 mn for project
The UK government on Tuesday announced a 20 million pounds funding for a University of Oxford project working on developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, which is now ready for acceleration as it begins human trials from Thursday.
Read more here
Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study
Bengaluruand Mumbai are likely to have a second wave of Covid-19 infections after the lockdown is lifted on May 3 unless measures are taken to aggressively trace, localise and isolate Covid-19 cases.
Read more here
Manipur's second COVID-19 patient cured, discharged from hospital: Official
The CM had already declared that Manipur was virus free
MHA revises exemptions
Educational books shops, shops of electric fans, research establishments in agriculture and horticulture, inter-state movement of planting materials and honey bee colonies, honey and other beehive products exempted from COVID-19 lockdown restrictions: MHA
MHA issues SOPs on sign-on/sign-off for Indian seafarers at Indian ports & their movement
Delhi-Noida border sealed
159 COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan today, as of 9 pm. Total cases in the state now at 1735, including 274 recovered, 97 discharged and 26 deaths: State Health Department
Indian Medical Association (IMA) & 7 other medical organisations have collectively written to West Bengal CM
Twelve new COVID19 cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday taking the Union Territory tally to 380.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting scheduled for tomorrow will be followed by a Cabinet meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (Prime Minister's residence)
(ANI)
Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh asks Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry to telecast Doordarshan's popular shows, including 'Bharat Ek Khoj' and 'Humlog', during lockdown
MHA clarifies exemptions during COVID-19 lockdown
Says exemption also for
●Caregivers of senior citizens residing with them
●Prepaid mobile recharge utilities
●Food processing units in urban areas
health ministry guidelines on bringing home human remains of coronavirus patients
If human remains of suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus arrive into India, the airport health officer will verify the death certificate mentioning the cause of death, 'No objection certificate' for the transportation of human remains issued by Indian missions and embalming certificate issued by an authorized agency.
Read more
Maharashtra tally at 5218; toll at 251
On Tuesday, 19 deaths were reported pushing the total deaths to 251 while the positive cases increased by 251 rising to an alarming level of 5,218.
Meanwhile, 150 patients were treated and discharged taking the numbers to 722.
Delhi reports 75 new cases
Delhi Covid-19
Fresh Cases 75
Total Cases 2156
No new deaths.
Total toll 47
Discharged 180
Total 611
In hospital 1498
552 new COVID-19 cases & 19 deaths reported in Maharashtra today, taking total number of cases to 5218 & deaths to 251 in the State. With 150 patients discharged from hospitals today, the number of cured patients stands at 722: Maharashtra Health Department
Gujarat tally at 2,178; toll rises to 90
Gujarat records 13 deaths of COVID-19 patients, highest in a day. Death toll rises to 90 which is said to be second highest after Maharashtra. Total positive cases rise to 2,178 in the state
1 death reported from TN, 1 from Dharavi in Maharashtra taking toll to 603
Fire breaks out at hotel which was being used as quarantine centre in Mumbai's Nagpada area: civic official
Centre v/s Bengal: MHA says state hindering central teams' work; TMC asks why not sending teams to UP, Gujarat
Read more
Press Council of India issues notice to Maharashtra government over it's decision to not allow newspaper delivery during Covid-19 lockdown
Punjab tally 251
Number of COVID-19. cases reaches 251 in Punjab including 49 cured & 16 deaths. 62 cases have been reported in SAS Nagar, 48 in Jalandhar & 31 in Patiala: Punjab Health Department
Maharashtra allows door to door delivery of newspapers, except in Mumbai
Maharashtra Govt amends its earlier orders & allows door to door delivery of newspapers in the State except in M'bai Metropolitan region,Pune Metropol region&COVID19 containment zones.Instructions issued for door to door delivery procedures like delivery persons to wear masks etc
19 fresh cases in Kerala
19 new COVID-19 cases (10-Kannur, 4-Palakkad, 3-Kasargod, 1-Malappuram, 1-Kollam) reported in the State today. 12 persons have recent foreign travel history. Total active COVID-19 cases in the state reaches 117: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
(ANI)
Maharashtra: BMC releases photos of Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla's letter to Bengal on the state not cooperating with central teams. Confrontation on escalation mode
30 lakh more people who don't have ration cards will be given ration. Nearly 1 crore people in Delhi are being given free ration: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
(ANI)
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 18985: MOHFW
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 18985 in India (including 15122 active cases, 3260 cured/discharged/migrated people and 603 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
The situation for migrant workers bleak, urgently requires attention
A survey among migrant workers spread across eight states has revealed that 53% were laid off during the ongoingcoronaviruslockdown announced on March 24, while 60% were in urgent need for assistance, mostly food, as they were left with resources that would barely last a week.
Read more
Global coronavirus deaths top 170,000
Read more
Karnataka tally 418
10 new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in Karnataka from 5:00 PM yesterday till 5:00 PM today. Cumulatively, 418 positive cases have been confirmed in the state now, it includes 17 Deaths & 129 Discharges
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 15 in West Bengal. Active cases rise to 274. 6182 tests conducted so far says Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.
1.24 crore coronavirus warriors and volunteers involved in preventive activities in containment zones and field surveillance: Govt
Health Ministry says medical teams from the Centre facing trouble coordinating, carrying out activities in West Bengal.
MHA writes to Bengal govt asking it to adhere to its Apr 19 order on sending central teams to seven districts for on-the-spot assessment
Read more
18,601 positive cases thus far: MOHFW
Till now, there are 18601 positive cases. So far, 3252 people have recovered including 705 people who recovered yesterday. This takes our recovery percentage to 17.48% - Lav Agarwal
Highest number of recoveries in last 24 hours: 705
4,49,810 tests for COVID-19 conducted so far in India; 35,852 samples tested on Monday: ICMR
Some variations are seen in rapid test kits, as brought to notice by WB state government: ICMR official
Will advise all states to refrain from using rapid test kits for following 2 days
covidwarriors.gov.in has been created as a master database of healthcare professionals & volunteers. Till now, details of 1.24 crore human resources of various kinds have been added to it: Chairman of 4th Empowered Group
Watch Union Health Ministry briefing
Plasma Therapy to be used in Bengaluru hospital
Plasma therapy holds great promise in treating COVID-19 patients and I am happy to inform that ICMR agreed to our request and has given permission for plasma treatment to Dr. Vishal Rao, HCG Bangalore Institute of Oncology: Dr. K Sudhakar, Karnataka Medical Education Minister
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says Jaipur became the hotspot of coronavirus because of the carelessness of administration in effectively restricting public movement (PTI)
83 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan
83 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking a total number of positive cases in the state to 1659 now. 25 deaths have been reported till date: Rajasthan Health Department
131 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions since morning till 1200 hours today. A total of 4 vehicles have been seized in the same period: Kolkata Police
28 Indians will depart for London shortly from Amritsar International Airport
"British Airways special chartered flight carrying 222 UK nationals and 28 Indians will depart for London shortly from Amritsar International Airport," said KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab.
Rs 50 lakh is given for all health personnel: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
"State government in convergence with Government of India initiative will ensure that Rs 50 lakh is given for all health personnel (private and public) and members of all other support services who lose their precious lives in the fight against COVID-19," said Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.
"State will treat them as martyrs & provide state funeral with state honors. A detailed scheme of awards will be instituted recognizing their unparalleled sacrifice.These awards will be given on national days," he said.
"Any act against them (health personnel) is an act against the state. In case anyone indulges in any act that will disturb or dishonor their work,very strict criminal action will be taken against them including invoking provisions of National Security Act," he informed.
Maharashtra: Gajanan Pakmode & his wife from Karkheda village of Washim have dug a 25-feet deep well at the premises of their house in 21 days. Gajanan says," due to Coronavirus lockdown we couldn't go outside. So my wife and I decided to do something."
At least 25 people, including journalists, working for a Tamil TV news channel test positive for coronavirus in Chennai. Govt official (PTI)
30 foreign Jamatis have been arrested
30 foreign Jamatis have been arrested after completing their quarantine period in Prayagraj: Report
Cumulative positive COVID-19 cases stand at 252 in Haryana
Cumulative positive COVID-19 cases (including 14 Italian Nationals) stand at 252 now, of which 142 have been discharged. Total 2 deaths reported till now: Health Department, Haryana
35 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
35 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh today so far - 3 each in Ananthpur & Krishna, 9 in Guntur, 6 in Kadapa 10 in Kurnool & 4 in West Godavari districts. Total no.of positive cases rises to 757 (including 22 deaths & 96 discharged): State Command Control Room (ANI)
425 coronavirus tests conducted everyday in WB, from today number increased to 600: Sudip Bandyopadhyay
Equipped with medical specialists, para medic reach villages
Kadi In its endeavour to support the Gujarat Government in ensuring successful lockdown and encourage villagers to stay at home, Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited (JCH-IN) has initiated Mobile Primary Health Centres (PHCs).
To combat COVID-19 it is very critical to ensure lockdown in rural areas so as to minimise the spread of the deadly virus. As part of its CSR initiative, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd (JCH-IN) has equipped its Primary Health Centres with medical specialists, paramedic and 24x7 kitted ambulance to address the medical needs of villagers at their doorsteps. Also, specially trained staff of the Primary Health Centre is educating villagers on the significance of sanitisation, social distancing, immunity boosting and other preventive measures to combat COVID-19.
In a press statement, Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. said, “The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges that mankind is facing today. As a socially responsible company, JCH-IN is committed to support India in fighting the COVID-19 disaster. Generating high decibel awareness around sanitisation and social distancing is a big task in front of Rural India. The medical specialists provided by JCH-IN have been advising, guiding and encouraging the rural populace in Gujarat to stringently follow the various Central and State government guidelines issued on combating COVID-19. Also, timely and accurate diagnosis is provided by the medical specialists for ailments is helping the State government medical authorities to mitigate the huge overload on the medical system caused by the pandemic.”
Till noon, 415 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka
Till noon, 415 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka. This includes 17 deaths and 114 discharges. Seven new positive cases and one death has been reported till noon.
Death: P-414, an 80-year-old man, resident of Kalaburagi, was suffering from Parkinson’s Disease from the past four years and was bed-ridden for the past three years. He got admitted on April 19th at a designated hospital in Kalaburagi with a complaint of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and passed away.
6 more deaths in Gujarat due to COVID-19
6 more deaths in Gujarat due to COVID-19, death toll rises to 77. 127 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state taking the total of positive cases to 2066 including 131 recoveries/discharges and 77 deaths: Health Department, Gujarat (ANI)
Only 2 cases were found positive, both from Kolkata: Health Dept, West Bengal
In our continuous endeavour to ramp up COVID-19 testing, upon receiving the first set of rapid test kits from ICMR day before yesterday, 78 rapid tests were carried out yesterday—64 in Howrah&14 in Kolkata. Only 2 cases were found positive, both from Kolkata, tweets Health Dept, West Bengal
No new positive cases in Arunachal: CM
As on April 20, total samples collected in Arunachal Pradesh are 439 of which 405 tested negative, 0 tested positive and results of 34 are awaited, tweets AP Chief Minister Pema Khandu
Maharashtra: 7 in Nagpur and 25 hospital staff in Pune test positive
25 hospital staff including 19 nurses tested positive for COVID-19 in Ruby Hall Clinic: Bomi Bhote, Chief Executive Officer, Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, Maharashtra
7 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Nagpur district today, taking the total number of positive cases here to 88: District Information Office, Nagpur, Maharashtra
(ANI)
Delhi: Three police personnel in Nabi Karim area
Three police personnel in Nabi Karim area have tested positive for #COVID19. Their test results came yesterday: Delhi Police
Nabi Karim area is one of the 84 containment zones in the national capital.
5 more test COVID-19 positive in Odisha; total cases rise to 79
Five more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases to 79 in the state, a health department official said. (PTI)
Punjab: Five more positive cases from Rajpura in Patiala
Five more positive cases from Rajpura in Patiala. 5 positive cases from the same source which came positive. All asymptotic. Same line of contact tracing, according to KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab
80-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Karnataka
80-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district; death toll in state rises to 17: Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar
Coronavirus: Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II turns 94
Britain's record-breaking Queen Elizabeth turns 94 on Tuesday but the coronavirus lockdown means there will be little fanfare to mark the occasion.
Read more
Goldman Sachs looks for good borrowers, depositors in the cracks of coronavirus
Goldman Sachs Group Inc is forging new partnerships with customers who may be facing financial hardships during the coronavirus, counting on them to be good borrowers and depositors once the global recession recedes, the executive who manages its consumer bank told Reuters.
Read more
Report: The more transparent China is on Coronavirus origin, the better for all: German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Trump suspends immigration
"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" tweets US President Donald Trump.
Among southern states, COVID-19 cases doubling fastest in Karnataka
Karnataka has the worst doubling rate in south India even as confirmed cases ofCOVID-19registered a two-fold growth at a slower rate during the lock down when compared with the period when there were no restrictions.
Read more
Coronavirus knows no religion, caste, says PM Modi
In a LinkedIn post on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that thecoronavirusdoes not see a person's religion, race, colour, caste or creed before striking.
Read more
Without national unity and global solidarity, trust us, worst is yet ahead of us: WHO
Without national unity and global solidarity, trust us, worst is yet ahead of us. It's a virus that many people still don't understand, many countries, very developed, are putting wrong conclusions because they didn't know&got into trouble: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General (ANI)
FIR against Kannada TV anchor
An FIR has been filed against a Kannada TV anchor allegedly for preparations to organise a guest packed wedding at his resort near Bengaluru, Karnataka.
One COVID-19 positive case found in Rashtrapati Bhavan
One COVID-19 positive case found in Rashtrapati Bhavan, 125 families advised to remain in self-isolation as mandated by the Health Ministry’s guidelines as a precautionary measure: Sources (ANI)
WHO insists it sounded virus alarm from the start
The World Health Organization insisted on Monday that it sounded the alarm on the novel coronavirus right from the very start and had hidden nothing from Washington about the deadly pandemic.WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there were no secrets at the UN agency after facing scathing criticism from Washington, which has accused the organisation of initially downplaying the outbreak in China.
Read more here
'Encouraging signs' as UK daily toll hits two-week low
The British government on Monday said there were "encouraging signs" that the coronavirus outbreak was easing but warned it was too early to lift the lockdown despite new evidence of the economic toll.
Read more here
France becomes fourth country to pass the 20,000 coronavirus death toll
France on Monday officially registered more than 20,000 deaths from coronavirus infections, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States, and the pace of increase of fatalities sped up again after several days of slowing.
Read more here
Italy's current coronavirus cases fall for the first time
Italy reported its first drop on Monday in the number of people currently suffering from the novel coronavirus since it recorded its first infection in February.
Read more here
Among southern states, COVID-19 cases doubling fastest in Karnataka
Karnataka has the worst doubling rate in south India even as confirmed cases ofCOVID-19registered a two-fold growth at a slower rate during the lockdown when compared with the period when there were no restrictions.
Read more here
In another U-turn, Karnataka says no lockdown relaxation till May 3
The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday said thatlockdownmeasures to contain the spread of Covid-19 will continue “as is” till May 3 with norelaxation, in a decision that supersedes Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s announcement on April 18 that some economic activities will be permitted after April 20.
Read more here
Oil just about thicker than water
Oil plunged to the lowest level since 1986 as a deadly pandemic ravaging global economies threatens to erase an entire decade of demand growth, slashing thousands of jobs and wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars from company valuations.
Traders fled the May contract ahead of Tuesday’s expiration. Industrial and economic activity is grinding to a halt as governments around the globe extend shutdowns due to the swift spread of the coronavirus. Oil has faced its own knock-on effects with a market massively oversupplied and nowhere to put physical barrels. Despite the unprecedented output deal by OPEC and allied members a week ago to curb supply, it’s become too little too late in the face of pandemic lockdowns reducing global crude demand by about a third.
Read more
78 new cases in Delhi
78 new cases takes Delhi tally to 2081. 2 deaths reported today, toll at 47.141 discharged today,431 discharged overall and1,603 in hospital.
J&K police books journos for “anti-national posts, fake news”
Jammu and Kashmir police have booked a female freelance photojournalist and a correspondent of a national daily for uploading “anti-national posts” on social media and regarding a fake news item being published in the “The Hindu” respectively
A police spokesperson said that cyber Police Station, Srinagar received information through reliable sources that one Facebook user namely Masrat Zehra is frequently uploading “anti-national posts with the criminal intention.”
Read more
Police personnel perform Bihu dance at the office of Nagaon Superintendent of Police in Assam
Coronavirus curfew extended in parts of Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot until April 24: Gujarat DGP
5 more containment zones in Delhi
Telangana toll at 23
14 more COVID-19 cases & 2 more deaths reported in Telangana, as of 8 pm today. Total cases in the state currently at 872 and deaths at 23: State Health Department
9 more deaths in Maharashtra; toll at 232
466 new COVID-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in Maharashtra till 6 PM today, taking total number of cases to 4666 & deaths to 232 in the State. With 65 patients being discharged from hospitals today, number of cured patients stands at 572: Maharashtra Health Dept
(ANI)
Total Operational (initiated independent testing) Government Laboratories reporting to ICMR are 201 and 3 collection sites: Indian Council of Medical Research.
Gujarat reports 93 new COVID-19 cases; 4 more deaths
Number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,939 in Gujarat, with 93 fresh cases being reported today. Out of the total cases, 131 patients have recovered while 71 others succumbed to the disease: Gujarat Health Dept
(ANI)
UP reports 84 fresh cases; tally at 1184
84 More COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh today. Total number of cases in the state is at 1184, including 1026 active cases, 140 discharged, and 18 deaths: State Health Department
Punjab police chief whose hand was cut off is recovering
Chandigarh: Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off (& later replanted) fighting off an attack, while enforcing curfew at Patiala Sabzi Mandi on 12 April, is recovering as his treatment is underway at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education&Research(ANI)
Mumbai police commissioner - Parambir Singh carries out a flag march in Dharavi on Monday evening.
Three more people test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar: Official (ANI)
Manipur declares itself coronavirus free, relaxes some lockdown restrictions
I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free.Both patients hv fully recovered and have tested negative.There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.This has been possible because of cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown - CM N Biren Singh
Tamil Nadu reports 2 more deaths, tally at 1,520
43 new COVID-19 positive cases & 2 deaths reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu to 1520. Total 17 deaths have been reported in state till date: Dr C Vijayabaskar, State Health Minister
Row between Centre, West Bengal govt
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi alleging that the Central teams (IMCTs) were sent to Bengal without prior intimation & was a breach of protocol
Read more
Defective coronavirus kits supplied by ICMR-NICED: West Bengal govt
Read more
The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 165,216 on Monday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP
Read more
Punjab tally 245
Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 245 in Punjab including 38 cured & 16 deaths. 61 cases have been reported in SAS Nagar, 48 in Jalandhar & 26 in Patiala: Punjab Health Department
53 journalists in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19. All are under isolation.Samples of 171 journalists reporting from field,including Photographers,Video Journalists&Reporters,were collected.Most of the positive journalists were asymptomatic: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
There are 23 active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, 11 patients have recovered, four migrated out of the State & one person succumbed to the disease. A total of 2902 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far: Himachal Pradesh Health Department
Clash broke out between Police personnel & shopkeepers in Sirki Bazar area of Firozpur yesterday, allegedly after Police asked locals to close shops and follow
India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 17,656 (including 14255 active cases, 2842 cured/discharged/migrated and 559 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
RBI raises Centre's Short term funding support to Rs 2 lakh Cr
The Reserve Bank of India Monday raised the Centre's Short term.funding support to Rs 2 lakh crore for April-September period, sharply up from Rs 75,000 crore in the same period last year in order to help the government fight Covid-19 crisis.
Kerala govt modifies relaxations
With the Centre taking strong objection to certain relaxations by it in the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, the Kerala state government on Monday decided not to allow plying of buses in cities, opening of restaurants and pillion riding on two-wheelers, official sources said.
Read more
Union govt has hiked wages of workers under Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act in the wake of coronavirus. The average increase is Rs 20: Ministry of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj
Karnataka has 408 cases now. 18 new cases today. 112 discharged. 16 deaths. Out of 18, 11 from Vijayapura, five from Gulbarga, one each from Bidar and Gadag. All are contacts of previous patients.
Number of active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal has risen to 245 says Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha
Flight restrictions to be lifted when coronavirus is controlled: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
In a series of tweets, the minister also said a directive was issued on Sunday to airlines, restraining them from doing open bookings since they did not heed to government's advice in the matter.
Read more
COVID-19 situation especially serious in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore
Read more
36 coronavirus deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry
COVID-19 growth has declined in Odisha and Kerala: Health Ministry
A total of 1,553 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in India in the past 24 hours: Union health Ministry
The average rate of doubling in the country has improved after the lockdown to 7.5 days: Union Health Ministry
India's recovery rate is at 14.75%: Union Health Ministry
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House today, as Lok Sabha Secretariat resumed work from today after they were shut on March 24 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
36 deaths in the last 24 hours: Union health ministry
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House today, as Lok Sabha Secretariat resumed work from today after they were shut on March 24 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
Restrictions on domestic, international flights will be lifted when govt is confident that spread of coronavirus has been controlled, and poses no danger to Indians, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, amidst reports of some airlines doing open bookings
Union Health Ministry briefs the media over coronavirus:
5 more police personnel from Chandni Mahal police station have tested positive for COVID-19. Till now 8 personnel from the police station have tested positive for the virus: Delhi Police - ANI
Srinagar Municipal Corporation makes farming within premises of houses mandatory
At a time when food shortage looms large due to the lockdown imposed to prevent COVID-19 pandemic, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is making farming within the premises of the houses mandatory.
The SMC has asked people to use detached portions of their residential houses for growing vegetables and fruits. A public notice issued by the office of Joint Commissioner Planning, SMC reads that ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus has caged families in their homes and has a lesson for all thinkers, policy makers, planners as well as homemakers.
Russian coronavirus cases surpass 47,000
Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 1,775, deaths by 110: RKI
Suspended 2 policemen and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate Palghar incident: Maharashtra CM
"No one should think that lockdown has been lifted. We have just tried to revolve the wheel of economy a bit. I've heard that some people are treating relaxations as the lifting of lockdown. If they continue to behave like this we'll take strict measures," said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
We've suspended 2 policemen and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate the matter. Over 100 persons arrested incl 5 main accused. There is nothing communal in this whole incident. I have spoken to Amit Shah ji this morning, saidMaharashtra CM on Palghar incident.
Broad Modalities/Guidelines for rejoining have been planned in a phased manner considering the numbers of individuals rejoining from Leave/Temporary Duty/Courses and the requirement for smooth reporting, quarantine and onward dispersal to units: Indian Army
All personnel in the Indian Army will be classified as Green (who have completed 14 days Quarantine period), Yellow (who need to undergo 14 days Quarantine period) and Red (Symptomatic requiring isolation and further treatment in COVID-19 hospital): Indian Army
(ANI)
Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation - All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil, said Indian Medical Association.
If the govt fails to enact Central Law on violence against Doctors & Hospitals even after White Alert, IMA will declare Black Day on 23rd April. All doctors in the country will work with black badges, saidIndian Medical Association in a statement.
A burial that was not: Chennai doctor's last rites see attacks, protest amidst coronavirus fears
Fifty-five-year-old Dr Simon Hercules had devoted his life to treating patients, but when he died on Sunday evening after testing positive forCOVID-19, the society this neurosurgeon served for decades failed him big time.
Read more
China protests India's move to prevent hostile takeovers
China on Monday protested the changes India recently made in its foreign investment policy, stating that the “additional barriers” set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government in New Delhi violated World Trade Organization’s “principle of non-discrimination”.
Read more
No relaxation, coronavirus lockdown to continue till May 3: Karnataka Cabinet
The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday decided that lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 will continue “as is” till May 3 with no relaxation whatsoever.
Read more
MHA seeks report from Maharashtra over Palghar incident
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar incident. Ministry of Home Affairs seeks report from Maharashtra government over Palghar incident.
"Spoke on phone with H.E. President @ibusolih about the COVID-19 pandemic, and the health and economic challenges it poses for the Maldives," tweets PM Narendra Modi.
"The special bond between India and Maldives strengthens our resolve to fight this common enemy together. India will stand by its close maritime neighbour and friend in this challenging time," he said.
All 16 high-risk contacts of the pizza delivery boy tested negative
All 16 high-risk contacts of the pizza delivery boy who had tested positive for COVID19, have tested negative: District Magistrate South Delhi. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he will not take part in the last rites of his father tomorrow, to ensure enforcement of lockdown and to defeat coronavirus pandemic in the state.
BBMP budget presentation underway
Karnataka: For the first time in its history, budget is presented via video conference at the BBMP central office while it is witnessed by corporators from zonal offices.
Listen | Pandemic podcast: Transgenders, effect of lockdown on an invisible community
COVID-19 situation serious in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore: MHA
The Centre on Monday said the COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and violation of lockdown measures risk the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Read more
Kerala's lockdown relaxations violation of guidelines: MHA
As Kerala prepared to provide relaxations in districts depending on the severity ofCOVID-19spread, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the state government to "rectify" its directions that included allowing bus travel and opening of barber shops and restaurants, saying they were "dilution" and "violation" of its April 15 lockdown guidelines.
Read more
Our views & approach on restarting flights have been clearly stated: Civil Aviation Ministry
"Since some airlines didn't heed our advisory&opened bookings&started collecting money from flyers,a directive was issued to them on 19Apr restraining them from doing so. They were also informed that they'll be given sufficient notice&time to commence bookings," tweets Hardeep Singh Puri.
He also put out screenshots of his tweets saying, "Our views & approach on restarting flights have been clearly stated.On 2nd April, I said "A decision to restart flights after this period remains to be taken" & reiterated this on 5th. On14th when Lockdown extended, I said "we can CONSIDER lifting restrictions" after Lockdown."
6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams constituted
Government of Indiaconstituted 6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make on-spot assessment of coronavirus situation, issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal & submit their report to Central Govt in a larger interest of the general public: Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (ANI)
"There is no question of soft-heartedness in the case of those who have been gunned down in Padarayanapura. The police are free to take action against them.
From the disruption of the duty of health care personnel and the police, the police are free to use all available force to protect their lives," tweets Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa.
395 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka so far
Till noon on Monday, 395 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka. This includes 16 deaths and 111 discharges. Five new positive cases have been reported till noon, all five are from Kalaburagi. All the five patients, two of them minor boys aged 13 and 17 are contacts of previously diagnosed patients: P175, P177, and P205.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray over the Palghar mob lynching case
"Talked to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray last evening regarding the killing of the saints Swami Kalpavriksha Giri Ji, Swami Sushil Giri Ji and his driver Nilesh Telgade Ji in Palghar, Maharashtra and harsh action against the responsible elements of the incident," tweets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister YogiAdityanath.
"It was informed by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra that some people have been arrested and the remaining will be identified and strict action will be taken against them," he said.
Violations to lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for the spread of COVID-19: GOI
Government of India informed theStates that the violations to lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for the spread of COVID-19: Incidents of violence on frontline healthcare prof; complete violations of social distancing norms; the movement of vehicles in urban areas: Spokesperson, MHA
108 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gujarat today
108 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gujarat today. Now the total positive cases in the state stand at 1851, including 106 discharged and 67 deaths: Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Gujarat
Spike in child porn consumption during the lockdown period: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Spike in child porn consumption during the lockdown period shows the huge presence of paedophiles, child rapists and child pornography addicts online. We're taking urgent steps to tighten stringency to prevent a drastic rise in sexual crimes against children, says Maharashtra Home Minister.
"The cybercrime department of the Maharashtra police registered 133 cases and arrested 46 people under IPC Section. 292 (prurient creation of lascivious images), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and the IT Act during the lockdown," he said.
Kerala: Italy's Roberto Tonizzo, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 13 while visiting Varkala of Thiruvananthapuram dist, today left for Bengaluru after making a full recovery. He will leave for Italy from there. A car to Bengaluru was arranged for him by the state govt.
He had recovered from COVID-19 on March 26 and was under quarantine till date.
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits Padarayanapura
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits Padarayanapura in Bengaluru where a ruckus erupted last night, over shifting of some people - who had primary & secondary contact with 3 COVID-19 patients to quarantine. 59 people have been arrested, 5 FIRs have been registered. (ANI)
No attack on Covid Warriors will be tolerated: Karnataka CM
"Police Commissioner has been told to provide full security to Asha workers and other officials. No attack on Covid Warriors will be tolerated," tweeted Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha secretariats resume functioning
Delhi: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha secretariats resume functioning today after 30 days with sanitisation of all vehicles at the entry point.
Manipur is now Corona free: CM
"I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state," tweets Manipur CM N Biren Singh.
Moradabad: Doctor tested coronavirus positive dies
A COVID-19 positive doctor, who was undergoing treatment at Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) medical college, died last night: Moradabad Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr MC Garg, Uttar Pradesh