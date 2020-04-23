Coronavirus live updates: With 60 new cases in Andhra Pradesh, India's tally climbs to 23,221

As the nationwide lockdown has entered its 31st day, coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 23,000-mark to stand at 23,221 and the death toll over 725. With India struggling to flatten the COVID-19 curve, the rate of recovery has improved to 19.89%, from 9.99%, while 12 districts have not reported a single case in the last 28 days. Meanwhile, the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 190,000 with nearly two-thirds of the fatalities in Europe.