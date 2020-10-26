Coronavirus Lockdown: 74% of Indians still not willing to visit cinemas, says survey

Cinema halls and multiplexes are open in several states with restrictions like allowing filling just 50% of the seats and other precautions but theatres are struggling to fill even that.

A survey has now shown that almost three in every four people say that they would not visit the cinemas for the next two months due to fear of Covid-19.

Those surveyed were asked, "now that the multiplexes and theatres are open in many states and the remaining states will also open them soon, will they be going to watch a movie in the next 60 days?"

According to the survey by LocalCircles, only 4% said they would go to watch if any new releases come and 3% said they will go regardless of new or old movie.

This means that only 7% of the 8,274 responses from across the country said they would be visiting the theatres in the next two months.

It said 74% said they will not go while 2% were unsure and 17% said they don’t watch movies in theatres.

The government had allowed the opening of cinema halls and multiplexes from October 15, almost seven months after it was closed due to the pandemic. States like Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have opened theatres and multiplexes while cinema halls remain closed in states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and many north-eastern states.

Going to the theatre to watch a movie was one of people’s favourite pastimes but the Covid-19 pandemic has forced them to stay indoors and watch movies on OTT platforms, the survey said. A handful of movies, including ‘Ponmagal Vanthal’, ‘C U Soon’ and ‘A Halal Love Story’, were released on OTT platforms.

Similar surveys conducted in the past few months had shown that 72% said in July that they were not going to theatres and multiplexes when they open while it rose to 77% in August. In October, it came down to 74%.