Coronavirus Lockdown: 'Corona Cops' do parikrama, cut birthday cakes as India stays indoors

From doing ‘parikrama’ of a Gurudwara to thank Sikhs for distributing langar to masses in Delhi to delivering an oxygen cylinder to a tribal woman in Kerala, cops have been winning hearts amid coronavirus in the last one month, as opposed to the brutal baton-charges by them which make them hit the headlines.

The men in uniform enforcing strict COVID-19 guidelines have been praised in many cities in the country, with people showering petals on them from their balconies and roofs, a pleasant deviation from the routine fear regarding cops.

The video of a moving gesture of Panchkula cops bringing a cake and a gift hamper to a senior citizen has gone viral on social media. Moved by the approach of the cops, the retired colonel was in tears. An IPS officer from Odisha tweeted the video with a caption “a great heart-touching work by Panchkula police.”

In Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, a cop posted at Kalpi border had given his plate of food and a water bottle to a hungry man in tatters.

In his Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the police are ensuring that food and medicines reach the poor and the needy, and common people are connecting with the police at an emotional level.

On Monday, the Delhi police adopted a unique method to thank the Sikhs engaged in feeding the poor and carried out a "parikrama" of Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to appreciate the community members running langar to provide free food to the masses.

Delhi Shiromani Gurdwara Management Committee has also accommodated the Health Care Workers in various Gurdwaras amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Last week cops led by an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Jalandhar joined the birthday celebrations of 12-year-old Japneet Kaur after her father living in the same city but in a different area sent a message to the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner requesting for help for celebrating the birthday of his daughter.

Apart from cake and gift hamper by cops, the family also received a congratulatory phone call from Jalandhar police commissioner.

Last week, cops in Delhi celebrated the birthday of a four- year girl in a labour camp in Delhi. On April 18, the cops organised the celebration in the community kitchen at the labour camp in Chandan Hulla Village.

The video of pictures of children wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during the lockdown went viral, drawing the Santa Claus tag for cops.

In Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, a cop Ravishnkar Mishra posted at Kalpi border was about to start taking his food when he saw a hungry man in tatters loitering nearing. The cop gave his plate of food and a water bottle to him. Jalaun police uploaded a video clip of this.