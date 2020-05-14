Coronavirus Lockdown: Indian Railways cancels passenger trains till June 30; Shramik, special trains to continue

The Indian Railways cancelled passengers train services including mail/express and suburban train services till June 30 as part of the government effort to prevent spreading of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Shramik Special trains and Special Rajdhani Express trains will continue to operate to ferry stranded people.

The Railways also announced to fully refund the ticket amount to ticket holders. Those who booked tickets through IRCTC website need not cancel their tickets as they will get a refund automatically. Those who booked a ticket through passenger reservation counters can get a refund within three months and they need not rush now as counters are closed.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with chief ministers, several of them requested the PM Modi to not to resume operations of train services due to increasing of COVID-19 cases.

The passenger-carrying train services have been suspended from March 22. The Railways has been only operating freight trains to transport essential commodities. From May 1, the Railways started operating Shramik special trains to ferry stranded people including migrant workers. From May 12, special Rajdhani trains started operating on select routes.

