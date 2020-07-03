Coronavirus Lockdown: Rajya Sabha mulling limited virtual participation of MPs during Monsoon Session

The Rajya Sabha is mulling limited virtual participation of MPs during the yet-to-be-announced Monsoon Session of Parliament, as only 127 lawmakers could be accommodated inside Upper House’s Chamber and galleries while adhering to Covid-19 physical distancing norms.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The issue was discussed during a meeting held by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday with senior officials of the Upper House’s Secretariat, including secretary-general Desh Deepak Verma.

Sources said limited virtual participation is being considered in view of the capacity constraints of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) at present to enable such virtual participation of all MPs. Naidu asked officials to take steps to upscale capacities for larger virtual Parliament in due course.

One of the proposals that got traction is to enable seating of MPs in the Rajya Sabha chamber and the galleries, barring the one allotted to media, in conformity with physical distancing norms and allow virtual participation of other MPs from either the Central Hall or Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament House premises.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Rajya Sabha officials told Naidu that the Chamber and the galleries can accommodate 127 of the 245 MPs when physical distancing norms are put in place. To enable participation of MPs from outside the chamber of the House through virtual participation, sources said, it was felt that screens need to be arranged both within the chamber of the House and outside.

In the meeting, Naidu asked officials to draw up appropriate plans for seating based on the strength of various parties in the House or any other effective criteria like preparing a list of the participants in the proceedings of the House for the day who would be accommodated accordingly.

Sources said issues relating to taking up Question Hour, voting in the House if required, administering the oath of office to the newly elected MPs, detailed planning for transportation of members and effective measures for physical distancing and sanitisation were also discussed. For media persons, seating in the media gallery would also be in conformity with the physical distancing norm for which guidelines would be evolved.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 3

Naidu directed the officials to submit a detailed action plan for further consideration by early next week.

Sources said the review meeting was aimed at enabling the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to be in a position to execute the best possible option of holding the proceedings by preparing for the same and take necessary actions whenever the Government decides to hold the monsoon session of Parliament as per the Constitutional provisions.

The Budget Session was adjourned on March 23 and the government has time till the third week of September to call a Session, as the Constitution mandates that the gap between two Sessions should not be more than six months.