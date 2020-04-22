Coronavirus lockdown: UP man cycles 850 km to get married, ends up in quarantine home

Braving the heat and overcoming numerous difficulties on the way amid the lockdown, 25-year old Sonu Chauhan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, about 200 kilometres from here, who worked in Ludhiana town in Punjab, had almost made it to his home.

Sonu's wedding was scheduled to be solemnised last week and he and a few friends of his had decided to cycle their way to Balrampur, around 850 kilometres away, as there was no transport available amid the lockdown.

All he wanted was to reach his native village of Pipra Rasoolpur a few days before the wedding.

But as luck would have it Sonu, who managed to pass through several barriers and check-posts without any difficulty, was intercepted by a police team, when he entered Gonda district, barely a few kilometres away from his village.

Sonu and his friends were put at a quarantine home in Gonda. They would have to spend at least 14 days there. ''Had I reached home, the marriage would have been solemnised in the presence of two-three people,'' he said.

Sonua would now have to wait for the lockdown to end to get married.

Thousands of migrant workers, who had fled from their work places in Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and other places and tried to trek to their villages in UP, ended in quarantine homes before reaching home.