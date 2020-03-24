Coronavirus national lockdown: Services that are open and closed

The country will go into a nationwide lock-down from Wednesday midnight to fight the spread of Covid-19, allowing only essential services to work.

Here is a list of what is Open/Closed.

All central government offices will remain closed

- except those related to defence, paramilitary, treasury, public utilities like petroleum, CNG and PNG, disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices

All state government offices will remain closed

- except police, home guards, civil defence, fire brigade, disaster management, prisons, district administration and treasury, electricity, water, sanitation and essential services related to municipal bodies

All commercial and private establishments will be closed down

- except rations shops and shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish and animal fodder

Industrial establishments will remain closed

- except manufacturing units of essential commodities, production units that require continuous process after obtaining state government permission

Air, rail, road transport will remain suspended

- except transportation for essential goods

- Fire, law and order, emergency services

Hospitals and medical establishments in both public and private sector, chemist and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance services will remain open

Also open are

- Banks, insurance offices, ATMs

- print and electronic media

- Delivery of essential goods like food, medicines, medical equipment through e-tailers

- Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets

- capital and debt market services notified by SEBI

- Cold storage, warehousing services

- Private security services

All educational institutions, research centres, coaching institutes to remain closed

All religious places closed for public

For funerals, not more than 20 persons permitted

Hospitality services will remain suspended

- except hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.