Coronavirus News Live: Air India Express issues Covid guidelines for travellers from UAE to India

China to stop quarantining inbound travellers from Jan 8
China has said thatit would stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from January 8 in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020. (Reuters)
07:45
US weighs new Covid-19 rules for travellers from China amid 'lack of transparent data'
No stock of Covishield, Corbevax in state; govt seeks 30L doses from Centre
Karnataka placed a request with the central government for 25 lakh doses of Covishield and five lakh doses of Corbevax at the end of last week. The state is yet to get any response from the Centre, even as it is gearing up to increase the booster dose coverage from 20% to 50% by January end.
Chinese residents prepare travel plans after Beijing scraps mandatory Covid quarantine
US weighs new Covid-19 rules for travellers from China amid 'lack of transparent data'
Air India Express issues Covid guidelines for travellers from UAE to India
