Coronavirus News Live: Modi to chair meeting on Covid-19; New York Governer declares state of emergency in anticipation of Omicron surge

A new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, first detected from Botswana, was on Friday designated as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO, which named it 'Omicron'. While the WHO has asked countries to enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand variants, several countries have already sounded the alarm by imposing travel restrictions on people from southern Africa. In India, meanwhile, no cases have no far been detected. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.