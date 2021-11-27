Coronavirus News Live: Modi to chair meeting on Covid-19; New York Governer declares state of emergency in anticipation of Omicron surge

A new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, first detected from Botswana, was on Friday designated as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO, which named it 'Omicron'. While the WHO has asked countries to enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand variants, several countries have already sounded the alarm by imposing travel restrictions on people from southern Africa. In India, meanwhile, no cases have no far been detected. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
PM Modi to chair meeting on Covid-19 situation, vaccinations
PM Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the situation relating to Covid-19 and vaccinations with top officials at 10.30 am today.
New York Governor declares state of emergency in anticipation of new coronavirus surge
As global concern rose Friday about a new coronavirus variant, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York, giving her the power to order hospitals to limit nonessential procedures to boost capacity in facilities, according to Reuters.
Covid-19 case count in Dharwad medical college up, at 281
The number of Covid-19 cases in Dharwad's SDM College of Medical Sciences reached 281, with 99 people testing positive yesterday. Of the 281 cases, only 6 patients are symptomatic, District Collector Nitish Patil told ANI.
New variant spooks more countries: US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa
The United States, Brazil, Canada, and Saudi Arabia became the latest countries Friday to restrict travel from southern Africa, where a new Covid strain labelled a "variant of concern" has been discovered in a potentially heavy blow to the world's efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic.
It has reached Europe with one confirmed case in Belgium after being found in South Africa, Botswana and then in Hong Kong.
WTO's four-day conference in Geneva postponed due to new Covid variant, trade issues remain stuck
Next week's World Trade Organization ministerial conference, the global trade body's biggest gathering in four years, was postponed at the last minute Friday due to the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.The WTO hoped the four-day gathering in Geneva would breathe new life into the crippled organisation, which has been stuck for years trying to make progress on resolving issues like fishery subsidies.
No case of new variant detected at Delhi airport in people coming from 'at-risk' countries: Lab
No case of the new coronavirus variant B.1.1.529has been detected at the Delhi airport among passengers transiting or coming from 'at-risk' countries, the laboratory tasked with conducting the tests said on Friday.
AstraZeneca examining impact of new Covid variant on vaccine, antibody cocktail
AstraZeneca said on Friday it was examining the impact of a new coronavirus variant that is spreading rapidly in South Africa on its vaccine and its antibody cocktail, adding it was hopeful its combination drug would retain efficacy.
WHO designates new Covid strain as 'variant of concern', names it Omicron
The new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, first detected from South Africa, was on Friday designated as a “Variant of Concern” by the World Health Organisation, which named it “omicron”.
