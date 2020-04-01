Coronavirus news live updates: Andhra Pradesh reports 24 new positive cases; India's tally crosses 1,800

On the eighth day of the 21-day lockdown, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India crossed 1,800 mark, as of April 1, and the death toll touched 56. Andhra Pradesh reported 43 new cases overnight, tally in the state now rises to 87. Uttar Pradesh reported two deaths. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal also reported deaths due to coronavirus. A Delhi doctor was also tested positive for the virus. US CDC reports 163,539 coronavirus cases and 2,860 deaths. US death toll exceeds official China tally, according to a John Hopkins report. Stay tuned for more updates.