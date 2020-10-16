Coronavirus news live updates: India reports 63,371 new Covid-19 cases, 895 deaths; tally tops 73 lakh

India reports a spike of 63,371 new Covid-19 cases and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 73,70,469 including 8,04,528 active cases, 64,53,780 recovered/discharged/migrated cases & 1,12,161 deaths. Stay tuned for more updates.
    Coronavirus vaccine candidate from China's CNBG shows promise in human test: Study

    Strong international cooperation on Covid-19 vaccines could speed up the world economic recovery and add $9 trillion to global income by 2025, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

    Rio Tinto warns fresh Covid-19 lockdowns to hit global recovery

    Rio Tinto said on Friday that fresh lockdowns sparked by a resurgence in coronavirus cases threaten the global economic recovery and posted a 4.6 per centdrop in third-quarter iron ore shipments due to planned maintenance in Pilbara.

    Donald Trump claims mask wearers infected by Covid-19 all the time

    President Donald Trump says, without evidence, that people who wear face masks are getting infected with the coronavirus “all the time."

    US store workers to get training on how to handle fights over masks

    Many retail workers will receive a new sort of preparation for this year’s holiday season: training on how to manage conflicts with customers who resist mask-wearing, social distancing and store capacity limits.

    Remdesivir fails to prevent Covid-19 deaths, says study

    Remdesivir, the only antiviral drug authorized for treatment of Covid-19 in the United States, fails to prevent deaths among patients, according to a study of more than 11,000 people in 30 countries sponsored by the World Health Organization.

    Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 16

    First day, poor show as Bengaluru theatres reopen after seven months

    Most cinema theatres in the city remained closed on Thursday, the day they were supposed to reopen after over seven months of Covid-induced shutdown. The handful that did reopen ended up playing films for fewerthan 10 patrons.

    A worker sanitizes a cinema hall ahead of its reopening for visitors, during Unlock 5, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo.

    Nine new Covid-19cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,229. The number of active cases is at 108 while 2,121 people have been discharged so far. No death reported in the State till date: Government of Mizoram

    Donald Trump still doing 'nothing' to rein in Covid-19 pandemic, says Joe Biden

    Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden said Thursday that Donald Trump has refused to boost efforts to combat Covid-19 even after he tested positive, accusing the US president of doing "nothing" to improve conditions for Americans.

    A student wearing a protective face masks gets her temperature checked at a government-run school after authorities ordered schools to reopen voluntarily for classes 9 to 12, amidst the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Gurugram. Credit: Reuters Photo.

    Karnataka devises protocol to spot Covid-19 after RT-PCR negative

    Karnataka on Thursday officially recognised a new category of patientswith "Covid-19 Like Syndrome", who test negative for Covid-19 in RT-PCR but are later found to have serious Covid-like illness through high-resolution CT (HRCT) scan.

    Good Morning and welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

    For previous updates, click here