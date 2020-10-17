Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 74 lakh; death toll stands at 1.12 lakh

India reports a spike of 63,371 new Covid-19 cases and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 7,415,629 including 8,04,528 active cases, 64,53,780 recoveries and 1,12,910 deaths. Stay tuned for updates.
Covid-19 cases surge in Wisconsin ahead of Donald Trump rally
Wisconsin has recently become an epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.
On Friday, the state's department of health services reported grim records as daily Covid-19 cases reached 3,861 and the seven-day average of new confirmed cases topped 3,000 for the first time.
Mainland China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier
China reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 16, compared with 24 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.
All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.
With iffy wifi, Venezuelan school kids struggle to join classes
Thumbing his mobile phone, Jonathan Figueroa sits on his doorstep in a desperate daily quest for a Wifi signal to download his homework.
Battered by the coronavirus pandemic and economic collapse, Venezuela's lost generation of schoolchildren have little chance of linking up regularly with online classes given the country's fickle internet coverage.
A waiter cleans a table of a restaurant a few minutes before the start of the late-night curfew due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease in Lille, France.
Reuters Photo
France reports over 25,000 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours
The French health ministry reported 25,086 new confirmed coronavirus cases in past 24 hours on Friday, after reporting a record 30,621 on Thursday.
It also reported that 122 people had died from coronavirus infection in hospitals in the past 24 hours, compared with 88 on Thursday. Including deaths in retirement homes - which are often reported in multi-day batches - the death toll increased by 178 on Friday.
US Jewish leaders call Covid-19 rules 'blatantly anti-Semitic'
Three Rockland County Jewish congregations are suing New York state and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying he engaged in a “streak of anti-Semitic discrimination” with a recent crackdown on religious gatherings to reduce the state's coronavirus infection rate.
Apollo Hospitals to deliver up to 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccines daily across India
Apollo Hospitals will deliver up to 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccines daily by leveraging its pan-India medical infrastructure, the group said.
The hospital chain has 19 medicine supply hubs with cold chain facilities, 70 hospitals, over 400 clinics, 500 corporate health centres and 4,000 pharmacies, besides a digital platform.
Sikkim reports 31 fresh Covid-19 cases
Sikkim reported 31 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the past one day taking the tally in the state to 3531, an official said.
A total of 3096 people have recovered from the disease, while the number of fatalities is 59 so far, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.
