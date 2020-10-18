Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 death toll nears 1.13 lakh

India sees 62,212 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 74-lakh mark, 837 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 74,32,680 including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,595 recoveries and 1,12,998 deaths. Stay tuned with DH for latest updates.
Covid-19: Doctors face burnout, some opt to go on vacation
Overcome by fatigue and a sense of burnout, healthcare professionals, on the frontline fighting Covid-19 for over six months, are trying to regain their peace of mind by taking a break. They are into a wide range of activities from trekking to meditation to long rides.
Donald Trump shows new determination to minimise coronavirus
In the week since he emerged from coronavirus isolation, US President Donald Trump has demonstrated new determination to minimize the threat of the virus that has killed more than 215,000 Americans and complicated his chances of winning another four years in the White House.
Australia's Covid-19 hotspot to partially lift lockdown restrictions
Australia's state of Victoria, the epicentre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, will see some of its months-long restrictions eased as of Monday but retailers and restaurants must wait longer, the state's premier said on Sunday.
Mainland China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier
China reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for October 17, the same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday.
Metro ops to operate at 3rd of pre-Covid passenger capacity
Metro train services will be only half of the pre-Covid-19 levels and will operate at a third of the passenger capacity once the services restart next week, a top official said on Saturday.
Global coronavirus cases rise by one-day record of 4,00,000
Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Friday, a record one-day increase as much of Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak.
Slovakia to test whole country for coronavirus: Igor Matovic
Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said Saturday the eurozone member will test every resident ages 10 and up for the coronavirus, amid an uptick in infections.
India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 9.32 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuous falling positivity rate. It has now fallen below 8%
Dear readers, Good Morning and welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.