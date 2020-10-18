Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 death toll nears 1.13 lakh

India sees 62,212 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 74-lakh mark, 837 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 74,32,680 including 7,95,087 active cases, 65,24,595 recoveries and 1,12,998 deaths. Stay tuned with DH for latest updates.