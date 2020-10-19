Coronavirus news live updates: Europe's Covid-19 deaths surge past 2.5 lakh; Israel lifts lockdown restrictions

India sees 61,871 new Covid-19 cases as tally nears 75-lakh mark, 1033 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 74,94,551 including 7,83,311 active cases, 65,97,209 recoveries and 1,14,031 deaths. Stay tuned with DH for latest updates.
An employee measures the temperatures of travelers at the Tocumen International Airport during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Panama City.
Reuters Photo
Sabarimala devotee from Tamil Nadu tests Covid-19 positive
A devotee from Tamil Nadu, who was on a pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday during the mandatory antigen test conducted at Nilackal for pilgrims visiting the hill shrine, health authorities said....
Read more here
Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths as Israel lifts lockdown
Europe passed the milestone of 250,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday as Israel and Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne began to gradually ease their strict lockdowns.
European nations have ratcheted up restrictions on daily life to tackle soaring infections, with a 44 percent increase in cases this week.
Brazil registers 10,982 new cases of Covid-19, deaths rise to 153,905
Brazil reported 10,982 new cases of Covid-19 and 230 deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
The South American country has now registered 5,235,344 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 153,905, according to ministry data, in the world's most fatal outbreak outside the United States.
Mainland China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases
China reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 18, the same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Monday.
All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.
China reported 33 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 34 a day earlier.
Australia's Covid-19 hotspot reports four new cases as restrictions ease
The Australian state of Victoria reported four new Covid-19 cases on Monday as people in Melbourne were granted more freedom to move about after a months-long lockdown, buoying hopes an outbreak in the city was nearing an end.
Case numbers were up from just two on Sunday, but extended a run of single-digit daily increases to almost a week and is well down from a peak of more than 700 cases in a single day in early August.
Panama offers Covid-19 tests to international travelers
Panama is the latest country to offer travelers a Covid-19 test when they arrive at its main airport, a little less than a week after resuming international flights following a seven-month suspension due to the pandemic.
The Sofia SARS Antigen Fluorescent Immunoassay tests are meant to prevent the import of new cases at a time when parts of Europe and the United States are seeing a resurgence.
Dear readers, Good Morning and welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.