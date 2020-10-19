Coronavirus news live updates: Europe's Covid-19 deaths surge past 2.5 lakh; Israel lifts lockdown restrictions

India sees 61,871 new Covid-19 cases as tally nears 75-lakh mark, 1033 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 74,94,551 including 7,83,311 active cases, 65,97,209 recoveries and 1,14,031 deaths. Stay tuned with DH for latest updates.