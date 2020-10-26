Coronavirus news live updates: Delhi sees 4,136 fresh Covid-19 cases

India's Covid-19 tally crossed 78.6 lakh cases and the death toll touched 1,18,534 with 578 new fatalities. India's active cases remain below 7 lakh for the second consecutive day. Active cases now comprise only 8.71% of the total positive cases of the country. Stay tuned for more updates.
Mexico reported 193,170 'excess deaths' through Sept 26
Mexican health authorities acknowledged Sunday that the country's true death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is far higher than thought, saying there were 193,170 “excess” deaths in the year up to September 26, with 139,153 of those judged to be attributable to Covid-19.
That is about 50,000 more deaths than Mexico's official, test-confirmed death toll of about 89,000, and about 56 per cent higher than the previous estimate of 103,882 pandemic deaths.
China reports surge in symptomless Covid-19 infections
China reported the highest number of asymptomatic Covid-19 cases in nearly seven months, following a mass infection of an unknown origin in the northwestern Xinjiang region.
Xinjiang health authorities found 137 asymptomatic cases on Sunday amid a testing drive for the 4.75 million people in the Kashgar area triggered by an asymptomatic infection in a 17-year-old female garment factory worker reported on Saturday. It was not clear how she was infected, though all of the new cases were linked to the garment factory.
South Korea pharma Celltrion's Covid test gets US emergency use authorisation
South Korea's Celltrion Inc said on Monday it has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its rapid Covid-19 testing kit Sampinute, which boosted shares of the company and its affiliates.
Celltrion said Sampinute delivers coronavirus test results within 10 minutes, with a sensitivity of around 94 per cent.
Police officers patrol in a police vehicle during the first day of the night-time curfew set as part of a state of emergency in an effort to control the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Barcelona, Spain.
Reuters Photo
Spain declares coronavirus emergency as global cases soar
Spain declared a national state of emergency Sunday to tackle a second coronavirus wave as the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a third straight day of record new infections around the world.
France set a daily record of more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases, while Chinese officials began mass testing to cover 4.75 million residents in the far northwest after 137 new infections were discovered there.
Mexico reports 4,360 new coronavirus cases, 181 more deaths
Mexico's health ministry reported on Sunday 4,360 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 181 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 891,160 and the death toll to 88,924.
Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Israel to start Covid-19 vaccine human trials on November 1
Israel will begin human trials for a potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by a research institute overseen by the Defence Ministry on Nov. 1 after receiving regulatory approval, the ministry said on Sunday.
The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) began animal trials for its "BriLife" vaccine in March. The Health Ministry and an oversight committee have now given the green light to take it to the next stage.
France tallies record daily Covid-19 infections as cases surge in Europe
France registered a record 52,010 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, following a record 45,422 on Saturday, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday, as the second wave of cases surges through Europe.
The new cases took the total to 1,138,507, with France now ahead of Argentina and Spain to register the world's fifth-highest number of cases after the United States, India, Brazil and Russia.
China reports 20 new confirmed, 161 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases
China reported 20 new confirmed and 161 new asymptomatic Covid-19 cases on Oct. 25, the national health authority said on Monday, following a surge in symptomless infections in the northwestern Xinjiang region.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new confirmed cases were imported infections originating from overseas. Of the 161 new symptomless infections, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, 138 were locally transmitted.
Australia's Covid-19 epicentre reports zero daily cases for first time in 4 months
Australia's Victoria state said on Monday it had gone 24 hours without detecting any new Covid-19 cases, a milestone last achieved four months ago, raising hopes that a stringent lockdown of Melbourne will be eased.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday delayed the reopening of the city - home to 5 million people - amid an outbreak in Melbourne's north.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.