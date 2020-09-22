Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 55-lakh mark with 75,083 new cases in the last 24 hours

India's Covid-19 cases tally crosses the 55-lakh mark, with 75,083 cases reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, 1053 new deaths were recorded in the country, taking the toll to 88,935. India's recovery rate of Covid-19 cases has crossed the 80 per cent mark. Meanwhile, phase 3 human trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine began in Pune.