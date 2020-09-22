Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 55-lakh mark with 75,083 new cases in the last 24 hours

India's Covid-19 cases tally crosses the 55-lakh mark, with 75,083 cases reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, 1053 new deaths were recorded in the country, taking the toll to 88,935. India's recovery rate of Covid-19 cases has crossed the 80 per cent mark. Meanwhile, phase 3 human trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine began in Pune.
Relatives of dead Covid-19 patient allege negligence of BIMS staff led to death
Staff of Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital faced the ire of relatives of a patient who passed away during treatment Monday night.
India sets record 1,01,468 recoveries today, total number of recoveries rise to 44,97,867
US cruises vow Covid-19 testing for all before sailing
Major cruise lines say they will test all passengers and crew for Covid-19 prior to boarding as part of their plan for resuming sailing in the Americas.
75,083 new Covid-19 cases and 1,053 deaths reported in India
India's Covid-19case tally crosses 55-lakh mark with a spike of 75,083 new cases & 1,053 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases, 44,97,868 cured/discharged/migrated & 88,935 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Pubs, eateries in UK to close by 10 pm after Covid-19 spike
All pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues across the whole of England must start closing at 10 pmfrom Thursday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tackles a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
Does wearing glasses protect you from coronavirus?
When researchers in China were analyzing hospital data of patients with Covid-19, they noticed an odd trend: Very few of the sick patients regularly wore glasses.
Advice on virus transmission vanishes from CDC website
Just days after publishing significant new guidance on airborne transmission of the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday withdrew the advice, saying only that it had been “posted in error” on the agency’s website.
Privacy concerns as India pushes digital health plan, ID
India's government is using the coronavirus pandemic to push its plan to digitise the health records and data of its 1.3 billion people, despite concerns about privacy and increased surveillance, technology and human rights experts say.
Karnataka reports 7,339 Covid-19 cases; 9,925 patients recover
Karnataka reported 7,339 new Covid-19cases and 122 deaths on Monday. With this, the active case count is 95,335 and death toll touched 8,145, excluding 19 who died due to non-Covid-19 reasons. Monday's 9,925 discharges took the total number of recov...
United States nears grim milestone of 2,00,000 Covid-19 deaths
The death toll from the spread of the coronavirus in the United States was approaching over 2,00,000 on Monday, by the far the highest number of any nation.
A worker sprays disinfectant at Taj Mahal after it re-opened for public following being shut for over six months, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Agra. Credit: PTI Photo
United Kingdom raises coronavirus alert as infections rise 'exponentially', heightened curbs from September 24
The UK government has raised its coronavirus alert level from three to four, which indicates that the transmission of the virus is high and rising "exponentially".
'India needs to invest Rs 3-5k crore to create enough Covid-19 vaccine'
As the world waits expectantly for Covid-19 vaccine, Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj R Patel said India would need to invest between Rs 3,000-5,000 crore to create additional facilities for making a huge number of vaccines required for the Indian popula...
Release of a safe, effective Covid-19 vaccine likely in early 2021,say experts, Indian govt
Track live updates of the coronavirus vaccine here.
'India has no local infrastructure to go beyond immunizing babies and pregnant women'
India, which is host to some of the front-runner vaccine clinical trials, currently has no local infrastructure in place to go beyond immunizing babies and pregnant women,said Gagandeep Kang, professor of microbiology at the Vellore-based Christian Medical College and a member of the WHO’s Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety.
Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic
This data from Worldometer lists the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
DH Radio | The Lead: Voices of corona warriors from the Bommanahalli Covid-19 Command Centre
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 22
India's recovery rate is at an high of over 80 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health
India recorded very high single day Recoveries since the last 3 days
More than 90,000 Covid-19patients have been cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals every single day.
Domestic airlines bounce back as bookings rise
Domestic air travel is witnessing green shoots of recovery with a five-time growth in the number of daily passengers since the restart of operations on May 25.
According to data available with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, 1,49,371 domestic passengers flew across the country and 1,384 flights took off and landed.
Karnataka's Covid-19 outbreak may peak in January: Study
Scientists who have been conducting a predictive analysis of the Covid-19 outbreak have cautioned that the latest mathematical analysis of the outbreak predicts that 50% of the population is set to get infected by January 2021.
This analysis incorporates findings from serosurveys conducted in India and in Europe, notably about how many potential unknown Covid-19 cases there are for every case which is found.
Aarogya Setu app has more than 15.7 crore registered users: Sanjay Dhotre
Aarogya Setu, the biggest Covid-19 contact tracing app in the world, has more than 15.7 crore registered users, Parliament was informed on Monday.
Phase 3 human clinical trials of Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune
The phase-III human clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University, and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), began at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital here in Maharashtra on Monday, a senior official said.
