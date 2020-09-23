Coronavirus news live updates: India crosses 56 lakh Covid-19 cases with a spike of 83,347 new infections, 1,085 deaths

India's Covid-19 tally crosses the 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases & 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated & 90,020 deaths. The country has also conducted over 6.6 crore tests and approximately 9.5 lakh samples were tested yesterday. Stay tuned for more updates.
British fitness app data shows cycling on the rise during Covid-19 pandemic
Active travel is booming in Britain as millions of commuters, shoppers and schoolchildren get on their bikes to avoid confined spaces on public transport during the Covid-19 pandemic, data from the fitness tracker app Strava showed on Wednesday.
Saudi to gradually resume 'umrah' pilgrimage from October 4
Saudi Arabia will gradually resume the year-round 'umrah' pilgrimage for Muslims from October 4, the interior ministry said Tuesday, seven months after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 6,62,79,462 samples were tested up to 22nd September for Covid-19.Of these, 9,53,683 samples were tested yesterday.
India reports 83,347 fresh coronavirus cases, 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours.
India's testing capacity has surged to more than 12 lakhdaily tests. Higher than 6.5 crore total tests have been conducted across the country. Higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence revealed, eventually positivity rate will fall: Health Ministry
Donald Trump demands UN hold China to account for coronavirus pandemic
President Donald Trump assailed China as the coronavirus villain Tuesday in a strongly worded United Nations speech, extolling his own actions in the pandemic and demanding that the global organization hold accountable “the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world.”
US health officials take the scare out of Halloween
Forget the princess outfit, the Batman suit, or the Donald Trump mask.
The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on Halloween celebrations in the US this year with health officials encouraging Americans to avoid heading out for a candy-fuelled evening and to instead stay home and hold virtual parties.
People wearing protective face masks leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, amidst the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Mumbai, India. Credit: Reuters
Trump lashes China as UN warns against 'Cold War'
US President Donald Trump cast blame on China over the coronavirus pandemic in an address on Tuesday before the United Nations, whose chief warned against a new "Cold War" between the two powers.
Brazil allows some fans back into football stadiums
The decision would allow for crowds of around 25,000 in Rio’s Maracana stadium and came after the Brazilian Football Confederation asked health officials to rule on their proposal to get fans back into grounds that have been closed since March when football shut down due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sanofi and GSK to provide 72 million vaccine doses to Canada
French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi and Britain's GSK have promised up to 72 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate to the Canadian government, which has already signed similar agreements with several American companies.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November to fight acoronavirusflareup in his state, as the number of people who have died across the United States since the pandemic began passed 200,000.
In-person social gatherings have led to cases in Wisconsin skyrocketing among people aged 18 to 24, Evers said, as he pleaded with students who returned to colleges for the fall semester to stay out of bars and wear masks.
Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic
This data from Worldometer lists the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.Click here
Contactless payments rise as Covid-19 changes shopping habits
The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the consumer behavior and consumption patterns, even as the country has begun to unlock completely after months of lockdown.
Tune in to Dr Sharon S Rajkumar on the challenges of being a counsellor in unprecedented times like Covid-19 pandemic. Also, listen to what a swab collector and Covid-19-ambulance drivers have to say.
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 23.
Covid-19 vaccine for children may not arrive before September 2021
The pandemic has many parents asking two burning questions. First, when can I get a vaccine? And second, when can my kids get it?
Bengaluru's Covid-19 outbreak has worsened in last five weeks
The last five weeks have seen the Covid-19 outbreak in Bengaluru worsen as the city grapples with a spurt in cases and an ongoing ventilator bed shortage which is leaving some in the lurch.
Kids' drawings are displayed on a panel inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease patients amidst the spread of the disease at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo.
Good Morning and welcome to Deccan Herald's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
