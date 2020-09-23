Coronavirus news live updates: India crosses 56 lakh Covid-19 cases with a spike of 83,347 new infections, 1,085 deaths

India's Covid-19 tally crosses the 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases & 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated & 90,020 deaths. The country has also conducted over 6.6 crore tests and approximately 9.5 lakh samples were tested yesterday. Stay tuned for more updates.