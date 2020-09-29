Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally breaches 61 lakh cases; toll crosses 96,000

India's Covid-19 tally on Monday breached the 61-lakh mark, with the death toll crossing 96,000. Covid-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the grim 2-lakh mark with 50,000 new cases added in just 26 days. Delhi, on the other hand, recorded its lowest number in about a month with 1,984 new cases. States like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala saw a slight dip in their daily count while Rajasthan recorded its highest single-day spike yet. On the bright side, India's overall recovery rate has improved to 82.58 per cent with the number of recoveries climbing to 50,16,520. Stay tuned for more updates.
Mizoram reports 50 new Covid-19cases in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state rise to 1,958, including 1,459 discharges. Active cases stand at 499.
Early Covid-19 treatments could be a ‘bridge’ to vaccine
Monoclonal antibodies that stop the coronavirus from spreading in the body are among promising strategies for averting severe illness from Covid-19 before vaccines arrive, said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Bengaluru sees more heart attacks as Covid-19 pandemic bites
Doctors have reported a 30 per centsurge in heart attack cases in Bengaluru in the last two months, possibly related to factors like mental stress, economic difficulties, sedentary lifestyle, bad diet and other challenges imposed by the lockdown.
OPINION | As Covid-19 closes schools, world’s children go to work
Every morning in front of the Devaraj Urs public housing apartment blocks on the outskirts of Tumakuru, a swarm of children pours into the street.
15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic
The total number of cases and deaths registered country-wise:
South African doctor reaches breaking point after battling Covid-19, TB
Zolelwa Sifumba described the daily injection she got to treat tuberculosis as feeling like hot lava being pumped slowly into her body, leaving the young South African doctor with crippling joint pain and incessant nausea.
Gone in 60 sections? UK artist hopes to raise $30 million with giant canvas
The piece, titledThe Journey of Humanity, will measure just under 2,000 square metres when it is completed and benefit UNICEF, UNESCO, Global Gift Foundation, and Dubai Cares in an example of creative fundraising during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Caught in pandemic's net, fish sellers struggle to stay afloat
In 35 years of selling the village catch, Jennet Cleetus said business has never been so bad for her and other women who make ends meet by hawking seafood along the palm-fringed coast of Kerala in southern India.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
India's death toll from the Covid-19 is set to cross the 1,00,000 mark later this week if the daily mortality trend through September persists despite a 50 per cent fall in the case fatality rate over the past three months.
