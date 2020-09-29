Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally breaches 61 lakh cases; toll crosses 96,000

India's Covid-19 tally on Monday breached the 61-lakh mark, with the death toll crossing 96,000. Covid-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the grim 2-lakh mark with 50,000 new cases added in just 26 days. Delhi, on the other hand, recorded its lowest number in about a month with 1,984 new cases. States like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala saw a slight dip in their daily count while Rajasthan recorded its highest single-day spike yet. On the bright side, India's overall recovery rate has improved to 82.58 per cent with the number of recoveries climbing to 50,16,520. Stay tuned for more updates.