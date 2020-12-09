Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recovery rate reaches 94.66%, fatality rate at 1.45%

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 97.35 lakh on Wednesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 92 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 with 32,080 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities. There are 3,78,909 active coronavirus infections in the country now which comprises 3.89 per cent of the total caseload. Stay tuned for more updates.
Telangana reports 721 new Covid-19 infections, 3 more deaths
Telangana reports 721 new Covid-19cases, three more fatalities. Infection tally crosses 2.75 lakh, death toll rises to 1,480. Number of patients undergoing treatment for the disease in the state is 7,661.
Covid-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rise to 4,778
Covid-19 infection tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rises to 4,778 as five more people test positive for the disease. The number of active cases in the union territory now stands at 70.
Jharkhand reports 182 new Covid-19 cases; infection tally rises to 1,10,639. The state now has 1,753 active cases of the disease
India's Covid-19 tally climbs to 97.35 lakh with 32,080 new infections
With 32,080 new Covid-19infections, India's total cases rise to 97,35,850. With 402 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,41,360. Total active cases at 3,78,909. Total discharged cases at 92,15,581 with 36,635 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
A total of 14,98,36,767 samples tested for Covid-19 up to December 8. Of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Joe Biden outlines Covid-19 vaccine goal: 100 million shots in 100 days
US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said he would aim to get 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses injected into Americans in his first 100 days in office, a key plank of his plan to fight the pandemic.
After botched Covid-19 response, UK tackles giant vaccine rollout
In Bristol, a sports stadium is being converted into a temporary clinic to provide inoculations, as is a racecourse outside London. Village halls, libraries and parking lots across the country are also being quickly turned into makeshift vaccination centers, with the government enlisting military planners for advice.
CSIR-CFTRI in pact with Bengaluru firm for Covid-19 virus sequencing
Mysuru-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) has signed a memorandum of understanding withClevergene of Bengaluru on Covid-19 virus sequencing.
Covid-19 vaccine trial in Bengaluru yet to pick up pace
Even as Bharat Biotech filed for Emergency Use Authorisation of its Covid vaccine (Covaxin), Bengaluru-based Vydehi hospital is struggling to find volunteers to participate in the vaccine trials.
Here is why vaccinated people still need to wear mask
The new Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna seem to be remarkably good at preventing serious illness. But it’s unclear how well they will curb the spread of the coronavirus.
With 9 new cases, Mizoram's tally reaches 3977
Mizoram reports 9 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 3977. Active cases: 199 Discharges: 3772 Deaths: 6