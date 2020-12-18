Coronavirus news live updates: With 22,890 new Covid-19 cases, 338 deaths, India's tally reaches 99.79 lakh

India recorded 22,890 new coronavirus cases taking the tally to 99,79,447. The death toll rose to 144,789 with 338 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 3,13,831 with a recovery rate of 95.31 per cent. The Union Health Ministry said that 95,20,827 people have so far recovered from the infection. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
For every one Covid-19 case detected, Karnataka missed 90; 60% of Indians exposed to coronavirus by now
For every Covid-19 positive case it detected, Karnataka missed 90 cases while more than 80 crore Indians may have been exposed to the virus by now even though most of them don’t have any symptoms.
India may need to spend $1.8 billion on Covid-19 vaccines in first phase, documents show
India will have to spend $1.4 billion to $1.8 billion in the first phase of a coronavirus vaccination programme, even after getting support under the COVAX global vaccine-sharing scheme, according to estimates by the GAVI vaccines alliance.
UK general practitioners may use extra Covid-19 vaccine doses at discretion: NHS
General Practitioners in Britain have been given new guidance allowing them to use Pfizer Inc's extra Covid-19 vaccine doses "at their discretion", NHS England said, with the development coming a day after US regulators issued a similar guidance.
With 31,087 recoveries, India's Covid-19 recovery tally breached 95 lakh-mark.
India's active cases dropped to 3,13,831.
A total of 15,89,18,646 samples tested for Covid-19 up to December 17. Of these 11,13,406 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Mike Pence to get Covid-19 vaccine shot publicly adding to administration's mixed virus message
At 8 am Friday, Vice President Mike Pence will roll up his sleeve to receive the coronavirus vaccine, a televised symbol of reassurance for vaccine sceptics worried about its dangers. President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to receive his injection on camera next week.
No, there are no microchips in coronavirus vaccines
There are 10 ingredients in Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccines. Contrary to several conspiracy theories circulating online, a tracking microchip planted by the government to surveil the movements of Americans is not among them.
Some health care workers are getting the vaccine in US. Others aren’t. Who decides?
Dr. Biron Baker runs a family medicine clinic in Bismarck, North Dakota. Every day patients walk through the door, and any number of them could be sick with the coronavirus. Baker treats them anyway, doing the best he can with his small staff to keep from getting sick.
Bengaluru: No DJ events, parties this New Year's Eve amid coronavirus pandemic
The state government has banned special DJ events, dance parties and other celebrations between December 30 and January 2.
President of Angel Foundation and social worker, Rufas Christian, dressed as Santa Claus distributes facemasks as part of an awareness campaign against the spread of Covid-19, at a traffic junction in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
US FDA panel endorses Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
The coronavirus vaccine made by Moderna moved closer to authorisation Thursday, a significant step that would expand the reach of the nation’s vaccination campaign to rural areas and many more hospitals.
Brazil daily Covid-19 deaths break 1,000 as Supreme Court opens door to mandatory vaccines
Brazil recorded over a 1,000 new Covid-19 deaths for the first time in over three months on Thursday, as its Supreme Court ruled that vaccinations could be required in the South American country.
Mainland China reports 12 new Covid-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on December17, up from seven cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.
The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 11 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The commission also reported one local transmission in Sichuan province.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 11 from six a day earlier.
(Reuters)
She saved thousands of best friends. Then Covid-19 killed her.
Valerie Louie saved our beloved Uncle Mort from a life of abuse. Then she became a pandemic casualty. Her death is being mourned by households with four-pawed members across San Francisco and the Bay Area.
US Covid-19 deaths and cases set grim records
Just as the United States greets the arrival of promising vaccines — and prepares to celebrate a starkly transformed holiday season — more Covid-19 deaths are being reported each day than at any time during the pandemic.
