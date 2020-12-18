Coronavirus news live updates: With 22,890 new Covid-19 cases, 338 deaths, India's tally reaches 99.79 lakh

India recorded 22,890 new coronavirus cases taking the tally to 99,79,447. The death toll rose to 144,789 with 338 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 3,13,831 with a recovery rate of 95.31 per cent. The Union Health Ministry said that 95,20,827 people have so far recovered from the infection. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.