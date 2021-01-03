Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries cross 99-lakh mark

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases was recorded below 20,000 in India on Saturday, taking the country's caseload to 1,03,05,788, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 99 lakh, according to the health ministry. The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below three lakh for the 12th consecutive day on January 3. Meanwhile on the vaccine front, an expert panel of India's central drug authority has recommended granting permission for restricted use of Bharat Biotech-developed indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in emergency situation. The recommendation came a day after the panel cleared the Serum Institute of India's emergency use authorisation application for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, paving the way for the roll-out of Covid-19 shots in the country in the next few days. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
Grandparents of 6-year-old who tested positive for UK strain test Covid-19 positive
The grandparents of the six-year-old girl who was among the first to test positive for the new coronavirus strain in the city have tested positive for Covid-19.
Read more
Tourists visit Taj Mahal, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Agra. Credit: PTI Photo
Lockdowns, curfews, alcohol bans as nations fight resurgent coronavirus
Countries across the world tightened restrictions on their populations Saturday to fight a resurgence in the coronavirus, as the European Union offered to help drug companies expand vaccine production to improve distribution "bottlenecks".
Read more
India approves AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, country's first
India has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for one of the world's largest immunisation campaigns.
Read more
CDSCO panel approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use
A regulatory expert panel on Saturday accorded its stamp of approval on the emergency use of a second Covid-19 vaccine - a home-grown one this time - in India in as many days, providing the administration with more options to vaccinate 30 crore Indians by July.
Read more
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the novel coronavirus.