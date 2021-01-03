Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries cross 99-lakh mark

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases was recorded below 20,000 in India on Saturday, taking the country's caseload to 1,03,05,788, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 99 lakh, according to the health ministry. The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below three lakh for the 12th consecutive day on January 3. Meanwhile on the vaccine front, an expert panel of India's central drug authority has recommended granting permission for restricted use of Bharat Biotech-developed indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in emergency situation. The recommendation came a day after the panel cleared the Serum Institute of India's emergency use authorisation application for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, paving the way for the roll-out of Covid-19 shots in the country in the next few days. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.