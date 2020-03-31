Coronavirus news live updates: India's tally nears 1,400-mark as new cases spring up; Death toll reaches 46

The death toll in India has reached 46, more people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh today. Delhi Police cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West in south Delhi. "As many as 85 people were brought to LNJP Hospital on Sunday from Nizamuddin area and 68 were brought today, so a total of 153 are admitted in isolation wards and being tested for infection," LNJP MS Dr J C Passey said. As India enters its seventh day of the 21-day lockdown, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country reaches 1,391 as of March 31, across the country. Stay tuned for more updates.
Confusion prevails among borrowers over three-month moratorium as many get EMI reminders
With many getting payment reminders, confusion prevails among borrowers, term-plan investors and credit cardholders over the implementation of the three-month moratorium on all loan repayments amid disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Paper-based test to detect coronavirus in wastewater: Study
Researchers are working on a test to detect the novel coronavirus in the wastewater of communities infected with the virus, a development that can help curtail COVID-19 spread via contaminated water sources.
Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours: govt
3 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; tally in state reaches 73
Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 73, an official said.
COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 100 mark
With five more people testing positive for coronavirus in Bareilly on Tuesday,the total count of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark, said officials.
Syndicate Bank, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank extend moratorium on term loans for 3 months after RBI directive
Press note issued by Markaz Nizamuddin, dated 31.3.2020
Markaz Nizamuddin is the international headquarters of Tabilghi Jamaat for close to 100 years. Visitors/guests/devotees/worshippers from across the globe throng the place for pre-scheduled programs lasting for no more than 3-5 days. All the programs are decided a year in advance in order to facilitate visitors from far-off places to plan their participation.
When Hon’ble Prime Minister announced the “Janta Curfew”, for 22nd March 2020, the ongoing program in Markaz Nizamuddin was discontinued immediately, however due to sudden cancelation of rail services across the country on 21st March 2020, a large group of visitors who had to depart by way of railways got stuck in the Markaz premises.
On 22nd March 2020, “Janta Curfew” was observed and accordingly visitors were advised not to venture out until 9 PM as desired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, therefore the plans to move back to their native places by way of means other than railways also did not materialize. Before the Janta Curfew could be lifted at 9PM, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi announced lockdown of Delhi beginning at 6AM on 23rd March 2020 till 31st March 2020, thereby further diminishing any chances of these visitors availing road transport for their journey back home. Despite this challenging situation, with the help of Markaz administration, around fifteen hundred visitors left Markaz Nizamuddin by availing whatever meager transport was available.
Suddenly on the evening of 23rd March, a further nationwide lockdown was announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister with clear message for people to stay-put wherever they are. Under such compelling circumstances there was no option for Markaz Nizamuddin but to accommodate the stranded visitors with prescribed medical precautions till such time that situation becomes conducive for their movement or arrangements are made by the authorities.
On 24th March 2020, suddenly a notice was issued by SHO, P.S. Hazrat Nizamuddin, seeking closure of Markaz premises. The same was responded on 24th March 2020, stating that the compliance of the directions regarding closure of Markaz is already underway and around 1500 people had departed the previous day, thus leaving around 1000 visitors belonging to different states and nationalities in Markaz. It was also informed that the Ld. SDM concerned had been requested to issue vehicle passes so that the remaining people could be sent back to their native places outside of Delhi. It is relevant to indicate here that lists of 17 vehicles with registration numbers along with the names of the drivers plus their license details were submitted to the Ld. SDM so that the stranded visitors/guests could be ferried towards their destination. The requisite permission is still awaited.
On 25th March 2020, the Tehsildaar along with medical team visited the Markaz, full cooperation was provided for their inspection as well as in preparation of list of visitors, many of whom were examined by them.
On 26th March 2020, the Ld. SDM visited Markaz Nizamuddin and called us for a further meeting with the Ld. DM. We met the Ld. DM, apprised him of the stranded visitors and once again sought permission for the vehicles arranged by us.
The next day, i.e. 27th March 2020, six persons were taken for medical check-up.
On 28th March 2020, the Ld. SDM and WHO team visited the Markaz and 33 persons were taken for medical checkup to Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital. Surprisingly on the same day another notice was issued, this time by the Office of ACP, Lajpat Nagar, reiterating the prohibitory orders and warning of legal action, this being totally oblivious of the above deliberations and steps that had already been taken by Markaz Nizamuddin in consultation with the authorities. However, the same was replied in detail vide letter dated 29th March 2020.
Yesterday, 30th March 2020, a rumour started gaining ground across social media that allegedly people affected with COVID-19 are present in Markaz. It is also being circulated that certain deaths have occurred due to the same. Unexpectedly, as reported by ANI, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi went on to say that he has directed authorities to take legal action against the administration of Markaz. It is humbly stated that if the above fact-check could have been done by the Office of Hon’ble Chief Minister, the authorities would have apprised him about their visits, deliberations and cooperation extended by the Markaz in order to disperse the remaining visitors. During this entire episode, Markaz Nizamuddin never violated any provision of law, and always tried to act with compassion and reason towards the visitors who came to Delhi from different states. It did not let them violate the medical guidelines by thronging ISBTs or roaming on streets.
Markaz Nizamuddin would like to humbly offer the entire premises as a quarantine facility to help the authorities tide-over the challenge of current pandemic. Throughout its 100-year existence, Markaz Nizamuddin has an unblemished history of cooperating with administration/ authorities and always upholding the rule of law in letter and spirit. In the present challenge of COVID-19, Markaz stands with the law enforcement authorities and shall remain forthcoming in complying with all the guidelines issued by them.
65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Punjab; COVID-19 deaths in state rise to 4: Official
Karnataka reports seven more cases from yesterday, tally at 98
We’re progressing towards phase three and the only way to deal better with it is to conduct as many tests as possible: Manish Tiwari
"We’re progressing towards phase three and the only way to deal better with it is to conduct as many tests as possible. India’s ratio for coronavirus testing is the lowest at 32/10 lakh people while in U.K. it is 921/10 lakh people & U.S.A it is 2600/10 lakh people," says Congress leader Manish Tiwari.
"WHO has issued an advisory and they are also emphasising on the need for conducting more tests, the only antidote to COVID-19 spreading is more testing," he said at a press meet.
"States say they do not have sufficient testing kits, they have kept some in reserve, for when the situation gets worse. 17 companies had applied to make testing kits; only 4 were approved. Govt. told the rest to get FDA and EU approval," he said.
He also said thatit is not easy to get FDA or EU approval in the current scenario and hence we request the Govt. to come up with a plan to get maximum number of testing kits without compromising quality and make the same available across India.
Venkara Raghava, from Bengaluru who was infected with COVID-19 has fully recovered now. He says,"I am doing perfectly well now. I had travelled to Los Angeles via Heathrow airport, that is when I came in contact with many travellers. I might have picked up the infection there."
"When I landed back in Bengaluru on Mar8, I had fever, I isolated myself. Same day I went to a hospital where my travel history was taken&I was tested positive for COVID-19. Next day, I was admitted to the isolation centre. My entire family was tested negative," said V Raghava, Bengaluru
"COVID-19 is like regular viral fever, nothing to be scared of. At the isolation centre one has to take care of themselves, unlike at hospital where doctors and nurses take care of the patient," he said.
Total number of Coronavirus cases in Punjab is 41 including 3 deaths
The total number of Coronavirus cases in Punjab is 41 including 3 deaths. The state's first COVID19 patient has now fully recovered. We are tracing and testing all connections of all positive patients, says Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu.
Maharashtra Deputy CM and state Finance minister Ajit Pawar has issued orders that salaries of all elected representatives, including CM and all MLAs-MLCs, will be cut by 60% for the month of March.
Total positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rises to 40
17 new COVID19 positive cases detected since 9 PM last night, taking the total positive cases in Andhra Pradesh to 40. Most of these people are those who had attended religious meeting in Delhi or are the contacts of those who attended: Director, Health&Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh tally jumps to 66
17 new coronavirus cases in Indore; Madhya Pradesh tally jumps to 66, a Health Ministry official informed PTI.
24 people who took part in religious congregation in Nizamuddin West have tested COVID-19 positive, saidDelhi Health Minister Satyender Jain.
700 people quarantined in Nizamuddin West, around 335 admitted to hospitals, Jain said.
Home Ministry has found a violation of visa rules by foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, Delhi, according to Government sources, reported ANI.
As per policy guidelines of Indian Visa issued by GoI, preaching religious ideologies, making speeches in religious places, distribution of audio-visual display/ pamphlets pertaining to religious ideologies is not allowed. All foreigners who attended may be barred, the sources told ANI.
Meanwhile,Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal are held a meeting via video conferencing over Nizamuddin Markaz issue. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain and other officials are participating in the meeting.
"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal are holding a meeting via video conferencing over Nizamuddin Markaz issue. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain and other officials are participating in the meeting," Baijal said.
"Administration needs to continue awareness programs about social distancing.Information,education and communication activities need to be intensified on ground. Social distancing norms have to be ingrained in one & all," he said.
Number of COVID-19 cases increase to 73 in Gujarat
Gujarat: "Number of COVID-19 cases increase to 73. Two new cases detected today. Six deaths. Five patients have been discharged, three among them are more than 60 years old," Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi
Man under home isolation commits suicide
Chhattisgarh: A 35-yr-old man from Tagapani, Dhamtari, who was put under isolation home by the health dept after his return from Tamil Nadu, commits suicide. He had no symptoms relating to Coronavirus. Police says, "Reason for suicide unknown. A year ago, he lost his wife & son."
Jindal Steel and Power has contributed Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund
Naveen Jindal controlled Jindal Steel and Power has contributed Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund.
Dargah Sharif has no connection with the Tableghi Jamat Markaz of Nizamuddin
The Dargah Sharif has no connection with the Tableghi Jamat Markaz of Nizamuddin, Khadim of Nizamuddin Dargah, Altamash Nizami tells DH. The Dargah had stopped all the gatherings since the second week of March as Coronavirus pandemic started gripping India. The Tableghi Jamat Markaz, which has believed to have witnessed hight transmission of COVID-19, is situated half a kilometre away from Dargah.
7 people, who were evacuated from Iran, have tested positive for coronavirus
7 people, who were evacuated from Iran, have tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 83: Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh (ANI)
Sub Inspector Maruti Sankar, Peapally Mandal, Kurnool district rides a horse painted with images of COVID-19 virus, to create awareness among the public about the pandemic. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Progressive COVID-19 positive cases 225
Maharashtra:Progressive COVID-19 positive cases 225
Mumbai corporation has sent a list of 48 cases including those from private labs. The lab reports are being validated.
4 new Coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan.A44-yr-old man from Jhunjhunu with travel history to Dubai, a 17-yr-old girl from Ajmer & a 65-yr-old man from Dungarpur, both are contacts of an earlier positive case & a 60 yr-old man from Jaipur.Total number of cases in the state is 76, according to theRajasthan Health Dept (ANI)
Nizamuddin: 860 people shifted from Markaz building
With the help of the Health Department around 860 people have been shifted from Markaz building, Nizamuddin to hospitals. Around 300 more people are yet to be evacuated: Delhi Police sources
Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally now rises to 8
Man who returned from London tests positive, rising theChhattisgarh COVID-19 tally to 8, according to PTI.
One more person dies of COVID-19 in West Bengal
One more person dies of COVID-19 in West Bengal taking the death toll in the state to three. Three more persons tested positive for the infection taking the number of the infected persons in Bengal to 25.
Kanika Kapoor is asymptomatic(no symptoms), stable and doing well
Kanika Kapooris asymptomatic(no symptoms), stable and doing well. She is taking food normally. Information circulated in the media that she is very sick is false: Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow. (ANI)
CCB police seize fake N 95 masks
Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have conducted raid on a godown of a company which was indulged in making fake masks and put N 95 seal on them and sell it for high price to make easy and quick money.
Around 12,300 masks worth Rs 20 lakh have been seized. Police were shocked to learn the accused persons have already sold around 70,000 fake masks worth Rs 1.05 crore.
68-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Kerala, second death in state: Govt
A 68-year-old man who had been tested positive for coronavirus passed away early morning today. He suffered kidney failure, according to theMedical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (ANI)
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on March 31
The spread of novelcoronavirusin India has created panic in the country. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprintin the country, affecting 1,267people.
One more positive case in Chhattisgarh
A resident of Korba has been tested positive for cornavirus: NM Nagarkar, Director, Raipur AIIMS This takes the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in Chhattisgarh to 8.
9 test positive in Jaipur
Eight more COVID-19positive cases reported in Jaipur, all are family members of a person who is already positive. A person from Alwar with travel history to the Philippines has been tested positive: Rohit Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Rajasthan Health Department.
With 11 positive COVID-19 cases in day, J&K tally reaches 49
The COVID-19 positive cases continue to soar in Jammu and Kashmir with 11 cases reported as positive on Monday taking the total number to 49. Of these, two patients have died while two have recovered.
Railways to start parcel services to help supply of goods amid lockdown
In an attempt to supply essential commodities in the country during lockdown period, the Indian Railways has decided to run a special parcel train.
Generally, parcel vans are attached to passenger trains. Since the suspension of passenger trains, all parcel movement came to a stand still.
No plan yet to airlift Indians from UK despite appeals
India still does not have any plan to evacuate its citizens from the United Kingdom, although several of them have been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government in New Delhi to help them return in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delhi Government to ask the police to register FIR against Maulana of Markaz, Nizamuddin: Delhi Govt Around 300-400 people had attended a religious gathering at Markaz & 163 people from Nizamuddin, likely to be infected with COVID-19, have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi. (ANI)
Extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions on coronavirus pandemic
PM Narendra Modi holds video conference with 130 Indian missions abroad to get global sense of COVID-19 situation
Coronavirus-positive Ludhiana woman dies at Patiala hospital; third death related to COVID-19 in Punjab: Doctor
COVID-19: Burial would not be allowed
In a significant order aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19, the Mumbai civic body has decided to cremate all bodies of COVID-19 victims irrespective of religion. (DHNS)
32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala out of which, 17 have foreign travel history. With this, total cases rise to 213 in the state: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)
5 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka taking positive cases in the state to 88. Of the 5, one is a close contact of an earlier confirmed patient and4 others are workers of a pharmaceutical company in Mysuru, from where a person had tested positive:Karnataka Health Department
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar
A man in his late 20s on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory to 10, officials said.
A volunteer, wearing face mask, stands inside a Delhi Government school sheltering migrantsat Ghazipur in east Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Maharashtra: An 80-year-old person who tested positive for Coronavirus passed away today at a private hospital in Mumbai. The total number of positive cases is 216 in the state, of which 39 people have been discharged. 10 people have died due to COVID-19 till now in Maharashtra.
Railways in talks with Armed Forces Medical Services, Ayushman Bharat on setting up isolation wards in coaches to treat COVID-19 patients.
Want lockdown to end? Stay home, says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa
Lifting the lockdown restrictions will depend on how strictly citizens follow them, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Monday, while warning strict action against those who do not comply.Lifting the lockdown restrictions will depend on how strictly citizens follow them, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Monday, while warning strict action against those who do not comply.
Post-coronavirus delay, Tokyo Olympics announces new dates; To run from July-August 2021
The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games.
Tokyo organizers said Monday the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 — almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.
Prince Charles out of self-isolation and in good health, says spokesman
COVID-19 cases rise to 88 including 14 cured in Uttar Pradesh. Maximum 36 cases have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar following by Meerut (13). Thus, 50 per cent cases reported in two clusters where containment exercise is underway: UP Principal Health Secretary AM Prasad
Karnataka Waqf Board directs mosques play audio messages on coronavirus awareness
The Karnataka State Wakf Board has directed all mosques in the state to play its audio messages through its loudspeakers four times a day to spread awareness about coronavirus.
All central government departments to appoint nodal officers to deal with public grievances related to COVID-19: Personnel Ministry
Insurance coverage has been increased from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs for all those who are helping in this health crisis, including staff at private/government/transportation centres such as doctors/nurses/police/courier services: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Universities and College Teachers in Maharashtra will contribute one day's salary for State Govt's fight against Coronavirus. (DHNS)
Jammu Kashmir Police personnel distribute food among needy people living in slums in Jammu. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus: DGCA says all personnel dealing with cargo flight ops must be provided protective gear like masks and gloves.
38,442 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far; 3,501 of them done on Sunday: ICMR official
Health Ministry clarifies that the country is still in the local transmission stage, if it reaches the community transmission stage, the Health Ministry will admit it but country is not there yet. (ANI)
Homeless people eat food sitting in lines outside a shelter during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novelcoronavirusin New Delhi on March 30, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
Govt seeks feedback from IAS officers on COVID-19 preparedness
The central government has asked over 600 IAS officers to give feedback on a questionnaire related to its preparedness against coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Monday.
As of now, 3.34 lakh PPEs available in various hospitals across the country. About 60,000 PPE kits already procured&supplied by Govt. Indian Red Cross Society has arranged 10,000 PPEs from China which have also been received&are being distributed: Government of India
HAL has pledged Rs 20 crores from its CSR fund to PM CARES Fund. In addition to it, HAL employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to Rs. 6.25 crores. Cumulatively it works out to Rs. 26.25 crores: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
Delhi LG has given directions for strict action against DMs, DCPs for any violation of coronavirus lockdown: Officials
Anyone found roaming without e-pass or valid reason during coronavirus lockdown would be sent to shelters, LG tells DMs, DCPs
PM appreciates Omar Abdullah's call for social distancing after his uncle's death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Omar Abdullah’s uncle and appreciated the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's call to supporters to respect guidelines and not gather at either his residence or the graveyard.
Spain's health emergency chief Fernando Simon tests positive for coronavirus
PM said that the entire nation is displaying immense resilience, grit&patience in facing COVID-19. Recalling that Mahatma Gandhi used to say that serving poor is the best way to serve the nation, he praised the dedication of participating organization towards serving humanity: PM's Office
Spain announces 812 virus deaths in 24 hours, total rises to 7,340
A worker sprays disinfectant inside a church during a nationwide lockdown, impose in the wake ofcoronaviruspandemic, in Kanyakumari. (PTI Photo)
4 more COVID-19 cases detected positive in Kashmir; 2 each from Shopian and Srinagar. They have contact history with previous positive cases: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu & Kashmir. (ANI)
Admiring dedication: Amidst lockdown, cop travels 20 hours on foot to join duty in MP
Unfazed by the nationwide lockdown, a 22-year-police constable walked for nearly 20 hours during the 450-km journey from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh to join duty.
3 more test positive for Coronavirus in Rajasthan:1 in Bhilwara and 2 in Jaipur. Jaipur patients are mother and son of a person who earlier tested positive and patient in Bhilwara was being operated upon in Bangar hospital whose doctors tested positive.62 cases so far in the state. (ANI)
UK PM's advisor Cummings has symptoms of coronavirus, in self-isolation: Daily Mail
Coronavirus: In Iraq, no resting place for the dead
For Saad Malik, losing his father to the novelcoronaviruswas only the beginning of his nightmare.
For over a week, cemeteries across Iraq refused to allow the elderly man's burial.Fearing the respiratory illness could somehow spread from the corpses to nearby population centres, Iraqi religious authorities, tribes and townspeople have sent the bodies of COVID-19 victims back to hospital morgues, where they are piling up.
Customers wearing masks buy vegetables in a market during the complete lockdown imposed to contain the spread ofcoronavirus, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
India's vegetable oil demand set to drop for first time in decades
Demand for vegetable oil in India is poised to fall for the first time in decades as restaurants have pulled down their shutters to comply with a government order that imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Beware of Fake News
Fake & malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid-April & employment of Indian Army, veterans, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme to assist the civil administration. It's clarified that this is absolutely fake: Indian Army (ANI)
52-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Pune; Maha toll reaches 9
A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Pune on Monday, taking the toll due to the viral infection in Maharashtra to nine, an official said.
Kerala High Court grants interim bail to the trial prisoners
Kerala High Court grants interim bail to the trial prisoners and remand accused, in the light of coronavirus outbreak. The interim bail has been currently granted till April 30.
After getting bail the accused should report to local police station immediately, after reaching their residence. Those released on bail must strictly follow the lockdown instructions. After bail period, accused should appear in the respective trial courts.
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, total cases rise to 10
A man in his late 20s on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory to 10, officials said.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today visited the women's hostel at Indian Institute of Information Technology
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today visited the women's hostel at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhopal to review preparedness for coronavirus.
2 domestic manufacturers are producing 50,000 N95 masks per day. It's expected to go up to 1 lakh per day within next week. Hospitals in India have 11.95 lakh N95 masks in stock. Additional5 lakhs were distributed during last 2 days & 1.40 lakhs being distributed today: Health Ministry (ANI)
17 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu
17 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu bringing the total number of cases in the state to 67, said Tamil Nadu Health Department
60 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan till March 30
60 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, with Bhilwara reporting maximum 25 cases, said Raghu Sharma, State Health Minister.
65-year-old man from Nayagaon has tested positive for COVID-19
A 65-year-old man from Nayagaon has tested positive for COVID-19. Teams have started investigation for contact tracing in the jurisdiction of Punjab and Chandigarh
Members of transgender community distribute ration packets
Members of transgender community distributed ration packets, cash & cooked food among the needy in Godhra yesterday amid Coronavirus lockdown, in Gujarat. (ANI)
Government of Madhya Pradesh release 5,000 convicts on parole
We are releasing about 5,000 convicts on Emergency parole of 60 days. Another 3,000 undertrials to be released on Interim Bail of 45 days, in the next 2 days: Government of Madhya Pradesh (ANI)
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal interacts with CM Arvind Kejriwal
Interacted with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officers. Discussed further measures to enforce lockdown & maintain social distancing to contain the spread of #Coronavirus as per instructions of Govt of India, saidDelhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (ANI)
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on March 30
We, at Deccan Herald, bring to you the list of total positive cases in India and the statewise impact of the epidemic, according to the Union Ministry of Health and sources (the list will be updated regularly).
The total number of positive cases (including deaths) in India: 1,172 as of March 30.
AIIMS to convert Apex Trauma Centre complex into COVID-19 hospital
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to convert it’s Apex Trauma Centre complex into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.
First coronavirus patient in Kashmir tests negative
A woman from Srinagar who was the first coronavirus patient in Kashmir has been tested negative yesterday: Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir
Andhra Pradesh reports two new cases of coronavirus
Andhra Pradesh reports two new cases of coronavirus, number rises to 23 in state, according to PTI.
No decision has been taken on IPL yet
No decision has been taken on IPL yet. We will wait and watch the situation and take a call accordingly, according toBCCI Sources, ANI reported.
IPL was originally scheduled to begin on March 29 but was later postponed to April 15 in the light of the coronavirus outbreak.
Karnataka: Justice K.S. Hegde Charitable Hospital at Deralakatte in Mangaluru has started telemedicine services using WhatsApp, to enable patients to consult doctors and get medical advice, during coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)
"This service has been started due to Coronavirus pandemic. The patients can contact their respective doctors& get advice. Y'day, 300 plus patients approached our doctors through this service," saidDr S Hiremath, Medical Superintendent, Justice KS Hegde Charitable Hospital, Mangaluru.
Six new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, total rises to 69
Six new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the total cases in the state rises to 69. The total number of cases in India rises to 1,151 with the death cases toll at 30.
Coronavirus lockdown: 17 migrant labourers from UP was intercepted by police in Andheri
A tempo carrying 17 migrant labourers from UP was intercepted by police in Andheri area y'day.After investigation by police,all labourers were sent to their respective homes. Police has registered a case under relevant sections against the tempo driver. (ANI)
1 coronavirus positive case reported in Jodhpur
1 coronavirus positive case reported in Jodhpur today. A 41-yr-old resident of Ladakh,evacuated from Iran, came to Jodhpur on 25th March&is admitted at MDH Hospital here. Total positive cases in state rises to 60: Addl Chief Secy, Dept of Medical Health&Family Welfare, Rajasthan. (ANI)
Liquor sales were stopped in Kerala
With suicide cases being reported from various parts of the state after liquor sales were stopped here following coronavirus lockdown, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Excise Department to provide liquor to those with a prescription from doctors.
Kerala govt also has asked Excise Dept to provide free treatment to and admit people with withdrawal symptoms to de-addiction centers. CM had said that the govt is also considering option of online sale of liquor as the sudden unavailability of alcohol may lead to social problems.
Kushal Pal - a resident of Barola village has waived off the rent of his 50 tenants, requesting them to not leave their residences or go back to their native place amid Coronavirus lockdown. He also provided packets of flour to all his tenants, his driver & security guard.
"Everyone should do this. We should help people in such tough times. I have 50 tenants & the rent would've been around Rs 1.50 Lakh but I waived it off for this month. I have also given 5 kg packets of flour to them, our security guard, my driver, and the domestic help," says Kushal Pal.
85, possibly infected with COVID-19, got admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi
About 85 people, possibly infected with COVID-19, got admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi last night. As of now, the hospital has registered a total of 106 people possibly infected with COVID-19: Officials to ANI
No plans to extend lockdown: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba
No plans to extend the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, said Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.
Twelve more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra
Twelve more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra,as the tally now jumps to 215, according to the state health official.
Maharashtra has the maximum number ofcases in India.12 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra -
Pune (5), Mumbai (3), Nagpur (2), Kolhapur (1), Nashik (1), andthe total number of coronavirus cases in the state rises to 215, reports Maharashtra health department.
Eight new COVID-19 cases in MP; total climbs to 47: Health official
Regional Managers & Depot Managers are directed to comply with following order - They should ensure that the buses should have stickers pasted on the front left wind screen "For Staff of essential services only & on govt today".: Delhi Transport Corporation, Govt of NCT of Delhi. (ANI)
One more positive case in Punjab
Punjab: Ramnagar Sainian village of Patiala dist sealed by the local admn as a precautionary measure after a 21-yr-old resident of the village, who returned from Nepal, tested positive for COVID19 & his 14-member family tested negative. Residents have been asked to stay at home. (ANI)
8 new Coronavirus positive cases
8 new Coronavirus positive cases- 7 in Indore and 1 in Ujjain; Total number of positive cases in Indore is 32: Dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh (ANI)
Nepalese migrant workers are stranded at Indo-Nepal border
Uttarakhand: Nepalese migrant workers are stranded at Indo-Nepal border town of Dharchula, following to lockdown due to Coronavirus threat
2nd coronavirus death in West Bengal
A 44-year-old woman from West Bengal's Kalimpongdied of Covid-19 infection taking the toll in the state to two. She died at around 2 am on Sunday.
Death toll in India rises to 30.
Punjab reports second COVID-19 death, 62-year-old man dies in Amritsar: CMO
A 62-year-old coronavirus patient, undergoing treatment for the fatal infection at the Government Medical College here, died on Sunday evening, said an official, putting the total count of COVID-19 casualty in the state at two.
Centre says need to be 'alert' as cases cross 1,000
A top Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist on Sunday said it was not possible as yet to predict whether the COVID-19 outbreak was at its peak,even as the health ministryadmitted that the pandemic was now in “limited community transmission” stage.
Explained | COVID-19: What is a quarantine? How is it different from isolation?
TheCOVID-19outbreak is having a home run around the world, with over half a million infected and over 30,000 dead (amounting to a roughly 5%mortality rate). Combating this pandemic has been a headache for most world governments, with no vaccine available and panic spreading through streets.
Air India subsidiary employee tests positive for COVID-19
Anemployeeof theAirIndia's ground handlingsubsidiaryhastestedpositivefor novelcoronavirus, sources said on Sunday.
WATCH | US President Donald Trump's press briefing over Coronavirus Task Force
During this period, it’s very important that everyone strongly follow the guidelines. Have to follow the guidelines,” US President Donald Trumptold reporters, with members of the government’s coronavirustaskforce along with him during a press meet today.
Humanoid robots donated to govt hospital
A pvt software company in Tiruchirappalli has donated humanoid robots to govt hospital in the city for delivering medicines to patients at COVID19 isolation ward. 4 of these robots are currently ready for use. Hospital's Dean says "They'll be used if dist admn permits" (ANI)
Big B calls for reinstallation of the year 2020
"'Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew?
This version is with virus !'~ Ef j" tweeted Amitabh Bachchan over the coronavirus pandemic.
Maharashtra Cyber unit has registered 36 FIRs over fake news
Maharashtra Cyber unit has registered 36 FIRs across the state against those spreading fake news about COVID-19on social media. "I've ordered that all such guilty persons should be booked swiftly," Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.
Deccan Herald Editor's Note
In view of the current unprecedented circumstances, we are making a few, temporary changes to your newspaper. They are geared towards focusing purely on the news, analysis and editorial comment at a time when one saga, the threat from Covid-19, overwhelms everything else.
Kurla-Chembur highway: Police check passes and identity cards
Police check passes and identity cards of people amid the movement of vehicles during coronavirus lockdown, movement of only those availing or providing essential services is being allowed. Visuals from Kurla-Chembur highway. (ANI)
Indian Navy’s MARCOS commandos reach out to the fishermen community
Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Navy’s MARCOS commandos, under Watlab Sector, reached out to the fishermen community, at Wular Lake, to spread awareness about #COVID19. The commandos also distributed ration among the needy there.
Why didn't Police stop the crowd?: Congress MLA
"When I saw the crowd outside my bungalow I called Police asking them to disperse the crowd. I was trying to help needy people, there is nothing wrong in it. Why didn't Police stop the crowd?," saysShailesh Pandey, as an FIR was registered yesterday,for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC after he announced the distribution of free ration and a crowd gathered outside his residence in Bilaspur.
Mexico confirms 145 new coronavirus cases, four new deaths.
Mexico confirms 145 new coronavirus cases, four new deaths.
US could see 100,000-200,000 deaths from COVID-19: Top health expert
In a frightening warning, the US will see 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the Trump administration's topmost infection disease expert forecast on Sunday as the pandemic infected nearly 125,000 people in the country.
Reserve Bank of India acts fast; steps welcome
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) acted with alacrity when it announced a slew of measures on Friday to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy. The government had announced a set of measures the previous day but both addressed different aspects of the challenge.
Karnataka's plans: Mass testing need of hour
The Karnataka government’s decision to step up mass testing for coronavirus infections has come not a moment too soon.
Coronavirus: Bonding in the times of social distancing
A dreaded thought crossed octogenarian Saligram’s mind as he saw the others from his village preparing to walk to their native village in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi after the nationwide lockdown was announced.
It’s forced time-out in the cradle of Indian hockey
Kodagu comes alive in April and May when scores of families vie for the top honours in the famed Hockey Utsava, which goes for weeks.
Food delivery executives at risk of contracting COVI-19
The United Food Delivery Partners’ Union on Sunday said lakhs of workers engaged in-home delivery, which has been included under the essential services, were at the risk of contracting COVID-19 and require safety gear to function.
One more tests positive in West Bengal, total number in the state rises to 21
Punjab reports second COVID-19 death, 62-year-old man dies in Amritsar
IFS officer tests positive for coronavirus
One of the three trainees of Indian Forest Services (IFS), who had tested negative for COVID-19 on 27th March, has tested positive today.
Govt suspends Delhi Additional Chief Secretary (Transport)
Govt suspends Delhi Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) and Principal Secretary (Finance); Issues show cause notices to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (Seelampur)
for their "failure" to ensure public health and safety during the lockdown.
Coronavirus: IRCTC serves 11,000 meals to poor, keeps local tastes in mind
From lemon rice in the south to khichdi-chokha in the east and kadi chawal in the north, railways' catering and tourism arm IRCTC on Sunday provided not just 11,030 meals to the poor and needy but did so keeping in mind their local taste buds.
Migrants protest in Kerala; Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleges protest instigated by vested interest group
Hundreds of migrant workers in Kerala staged a protest by blocking the road at Payippad in Alappuzha district on Sunday demanding arrangements for returning to native places.
COVID-19: Recovered patients hail Kerala's healthcare facility
While the daughter of a COVID-infected British couple in Kerala recently alleged of the unhygienic condition of Kerala hospitals, a couple of patients who got recovered from the infection are expressing gratitude for the care they received from Kerala hospitals.
1. Two persons of Indian Army tested positive today.
2. Had history of travel in first /second week.
3. Necessary contact tracing done and identified persons quarantined.
4. Affected two persons are keeping good health and stable
5. Details of persons are as under:-
- Colonel (Dr) in kolkota.
- JCO in Dehradun.
70 cases in Telangana now, up by 3 today
Three more test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal taking the total tally to 20
Transportation of all essential, non-essential goods allowed during coronavirus lockdown: MHA
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday asked all states and Union territories to allow transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential, during the lockdown period.
TRAI grants six weeks additional time to telcos to file monthly, quarterly reports due in April
Telecom regulator TRAI has given six weeks additional time to telcos to file monthly and quarterly reports that are otherwise due in April, a senior official said on Sunday.
Anthony Fauci says coronavirus could claim up to 200,000 US lives
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who leads research into infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told CNN that models predicting a million or more deaths were "almost certainly off the chart."
If we don't follow lockdown, we will fail as a country: Delhi CM Kejriwal
If the lockdown is not followed, the country will fail to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, as he assured migrant workers that his government has made food and boarding arrangements for them.
France steps up coronavirus evacuations from packed hospitals
France staged Sunday its largest evacuation of coronavirus patients to date from hospitals in the hard-hit east, increasing efforts to free up intensive care units as officials brace for even more serious cases in the coming days.
Uttarakhand: A 47 year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19 today; Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 7, of which 3 have been discharged after they tested negative - ANI
To support the fight against COVID-19 virus, India's leading digital payments and financial services platform Paytm is seeking contribution for PM CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) on the Paytm app. The company is aiming to contribute Rs 500 crore to the PM-CARES fund. For every contribution or any other payment made on Paytm using the wallet, UPI and Paytm Bank debit card, the company will contribute an extra upto Rs 10.
Madhur Deora, President - Paytm said, “We are honoured to do our duty to aid the government in all the relief measures being taken to fight the Corona pandemic. We hope our users wholeheartedly donate to PM CARES fund and help save lives. We will also contribute up to Rs 10 for every payment transaction using the Paytm app and instruments. This money would be directly sent to the PM-CARES fund. Paytm commits to doing everything in its power to support the efforts of our Government in coming out of this crisis."
COVID-19 status in Maharashtra:
Total cumulative positive patients - 203
Total deaths today: 2
Total cumulative deaths: 8
Total cumulative discharge - 34
Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka; Tally mounts to 83. State govt
Two more persons test positive for coronavirus in Goa, total now five: CM Pramod Sawant
Pet shops shut due to lockdown with live animals inside in Bengaluru
The city-wide lockdown over COVID-19 has also prompted the shut down of Bengaluru’s pet shops, often with a menagerie of animals trapped inside.
DGCA says it's suspending breathalyser tests, done to detect alcohol, for pilots due to COVID-19 pandemic
8 more people test positive for coronavirus in TN; Tally goes to 50: Health Secy
Medical technician, ambulance driver must wear protective equipment when handling COVID-19 identified or suspect patients: Health Ministry
'102 ambulances' should not be used for coronavirus patients, should only be used to transport pregnant women, sick infants: Health Ministry
Health Ministry issues Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for transporting a suspect or confirmed case of COVID-19
SOP meant to guide, be used for training ambulance drivers, technicians in transporting COVID-19 patients: Health Ministry
Kerala COVID-19 update:
Fresh cases today 20
Total infected so far: 202
Under treatment : 181
One dead
20 recovered
1.4 lakh in home observation
593 in hospital observation
6690 samples tested so far
5518 negative
One more COVID-19 patient dies in Buldhana. Total 8 deaths in Maharashtra; India toll rises to 28
Govt issues notification allowing EPFO withdrawal amid coronavirus pandemic
The Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued a notification allowing subscribers to withdrawnon-refundable advance from the Employees Provident Fund in the wake of COVID-19.
Amid coronavirus lockdown, youth kidnapped and married at gunpoint
While the entire country is grappling with coronavirus and Bihar too tested another positive case on Sunday thereby taking the tally to 11, a bizarre incident has taken place in the state amid the lockdown.
Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to contribute Total INR Rupees ONE Crore. Rs 50 lacs each to the Central government and the State government.
KSCA through BCCI wish to contribute Rs 50 Lakhs to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund & Rs 50 Lakhs towards CM Karnataka Government State Relief Fund.
Mr. Roger Binny President and we the Office Bearers of the KSCAhaveannounced this.
The donation to the Prime Minister’s Fund and the Chief Minister's Fund is towards strengthening the central and state in this disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect the citizens.
The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is first and foremost a public health emergency and the KSCA is firm to support and assist in this regard.
The KSCA will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of Karnataka and other state regulatory bodies and we are committed to provide any other necessary support to the state machinery.
Vinay Mruthyunjaya
Treasurer & Official spokesperson. KSCA
12 including doctors asked to remain home quarantined in Mangaluru
As many as 12 persons, including two doctors who treated a COVID-19 infected patient from Kalleri in Belthangady, have been directed to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.
In view of potential health concerns from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, NIMHANS has opened a helpline for people to contact and seek help
SPs, DMs will be held personally responsible for its strict implementation: MHA
Landlords cannot ask for rent for lockdown period from workers living in rented accommodation, cannot ask them to vacate: MHA
Provision must be made for food and shelter for stranded labourers, sufficient funds given to states, UTs for it: Home Ministry
Conducted around 35,000 tests; 113 labs functioning; 47 private labs given permission to test for COVID-19: ICMR
AYUSH ministry has network across country, it can spread awareness through evidence-based research: Health Ministry
By and large effective implementation of lockdown; states, UTs asked to seal border; no human movement on highways: Home Ministry
Coronavirus: Things will get worse before they get better, says Boris Johnson in letters to Britons
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, has written to every UK household to ask people to stay at home and follow the social distancing rules to fight the pandemic, warning them things will get worse before they get better.
Three more test coronavirus positive in Maharashtra, total climbs to 196: Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
Quarantine those who violate coronavirus norms: Centre to states
Describing the scrambling of thousands of migrant workers as a "violation", the Centre on Sunday issued fresh directions to states to keep people, who violated COVID-19 lockdown norms by travelling, in a government quarantine facility for at least 14 days, while ensuring that there is "no movement of people across cities or on highways".
Maharashtra has discharged 34 people till date: 14 in Mumbai, 15 in Pune, 1 each in Nagpur and Aurangabad and 3 in Yavatmal
Four more people test positive for coronavirus in Noida, total cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar 31 now: officials
Maharashtra CM urges migrants to stay wherever they are; says would provide food, shelter
Concerned over large-scale migration of people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked people to stay wherever they are.
Violators of lockdown to be sent to 14 days' quarantine: Govt.
Iran's coronavirus cases tally rises to 38,309; Death toll rises to 2,640
Philippines reports 343 additional coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths
The Philippine health ministry on Sunday reported 343 new coronavirus cases, marking the country's largest daily increase in infections, and three additional deaths.
That raised the total number of known infections in the country to 1,418, while the death toll has reached 71. Seven more patients have recovered.
Stand together and overcome these challenging times: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri
Indian captain SunilChhetrion Sunday featured in an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) campaign to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and requested people to do all they can toovercome"thesechallengingtimes".
SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19
SpiceJet said on Sunday that one of its pilots who did not fly any international flight in March has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"One of our colleagues, a first officer with SpiceJet, has tested positive for COVID-19. The test report came on March 28. He did not operate any international flight in March 2020," a spokesperson of the airline told PTI.
Center directs States to ensure no movement of people across cities. All arrangements be made for migrant labourers at their place of work including timely payment of wages. Action should be taken against those asking students/labourers to vacate
We will win this war against coronavirus: Key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat
Citing shlokas and speaking to doctors and patients, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts on the coronavirus crisis in the country via his monthly radio address,Mann ki Baat, on Sunday.
Davangere records second COVID-19 positive case
A 20-year-old man hastested positive for COVID-19. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients has increased to two in Davangere District. He is the brother of a 37-year-old woman from Chitradurga who tested positive recently.
Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu & Kashmir, toll rises to 38
Five more patients tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 in the Valley on Sunday morning, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 38.
“5 more positives cases confirmed in Kashmir -2 from Srinagar, 2 Budgam, 1 Baramulla @ diprjk (sic),” J&K government spokesperson, tweeted.
40-year-old woman dies of coronavirus in Mumbai; Maharashtra toll rises to seven
40-year-old woman dies of coronavirus in Mumbai; Maharashtra toll rises to seven.
So far, the six earlier deaths, four male and two female, were in the 61-85 year age bracket.In Mumbai and Maharashtra, the total cumulative figure of people testing COVID-19 positive is 193 as on Sunday.
PM Narendra Modi seeks nation's forgiveness for tough decisions, says India will surely defeat coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought the nation's forgiveness for imposing a monumental lockdown on the country, but said "we have to win ... and we will definitely win the battle" against the unprecedented menace ofcoronavirusthat has claimed 25 lives in India so far.
In his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address to the nation, Modi also praised the front-line workers in the fight against the virus as well as countless workers in the essential services who are ensuring the country doesn't come to a complete standstill in the 21-day lockdown announced on March 24.
National Conference on Sunday said that Party President and MP Dr. Farooq Abdullah had released an additional amount of Rs 1.5 crore to Srinagar-based hospitals. The amount will be equally distributed among three hospitals
Maharashtra reports 7th COVID-19 death, India's toll surges to 27
Karnataka: An all-party meeting being held on coronavirus lockdown at Vidhana Soudha
Do not give an opportunity to law enforcement authorities to send you back home, says Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao
In a message to the people in Bengaluru, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Sunday said:
Today, we are going into the sixth day of lockdown and things are stabilising. I request you to stay at home and stay healthy. Please do not venture out unnecessarily even for morning walks as has been stipulated by health experts. Please do not compromise on lockdown anywhere. This is in your interest and the interest of your loved ones. Remain at home. Do not give an opportunity to law enforcement authorities to send you back home. You don’t have to shop till you drop. The government has kept all supply lines open. Vegetable, fruits, grocery, everything is available. Please do not panic, everything is in order.
CBSE has decided to contribute Rs 21,00,000 from employees who have voluntarily come forward to donate their salaries. Accordingly, Group 'A' employees have donated two-day salary and Group 'B' and 'C' employees one day salary to PM CARES fund
Maharashtra's number of COVID-19 positive cases surges to 193
Total COVID-19 positive patients as on Sunday -- 193
Saturday's total --181
New overnight positive cases -- Pune (5), Mumbai (4) and Jalgaon, Sangli and Nagpur 1 each.
The fight against coronavirus is a life and death battle and tough decisions were necessary, says PM Modi
The fight against coronavirus is unprecedented, therefore we had to take unprecedented decisions, said PM Modi.
PM Modi also urgedIndians to show courage and resolve, follow "Lakshman Rekha" for several days more.
This is what PM Modi had to say about the battle against coronavirus:
Coronavirus is bent on killing people therefore entire humanity must unite and resolve to eliminate it.
The fight against coronavirus is a life and death battleand tough decisions were necessary.
Disease must be dealt with at the very beginning and all of India is doing that.
People not following quarantine measures world over are now repenting, says PM, urges people to be mindful
We should take inspiration from all front-line soldiers in the fight against coronavirus, especially nurses, doctors, paramedics
We have to maintain social distance, not emotional and human distance, says PM and urges people not to victimise those in quarantine.
Social distancing doesn't mean stopping of social interaction, says PM, urges Indians to reconnect with friends
Today when I witness the sacrifice, perseverance & dedication on part of doctors, I am reminded of the touching words of #AcharyaCharak while referring to doctors. And it is so visible in Doctor’s lives today: PM Modi
We are able to fight a battle on such a massive scale, only on account of the zeal and grit of frontline warriors like you, saidModi.
E-commerce companies continuing delivering groceries. Just think, as you watch TV during lockdown, using phone, internet even while being home-bound, someone is working hard to ensure that these services continue uninterrupted: PM Modi
You might have noticed that govt has kept banking services open. And those working in the banking sector are there at your service – with full commitment and dedication – leading us in this fight: PM Modi
It’s a coincidence that the world is celebrating 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife. This goes back 200 years ago, i.e. 1820, the year that is associated with the birth of Florence Nightingale: PM Modi
Dedicated to the spirit of service of every nurse in the world, this year has come as a challenging examination for the entire Nursing community...I believe all of you will not only clear the exam successfully, you will also save many lives, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.
Maintain social distance, not emotional or human distance from those in home quarantine. Social distancing does not mean ending social interaction, says PM Modi
Coronavirus is posing a challenge to knowledge, science, rich-poor, strong-weak alike. It is not confined to any nation's borders, nor does it makes the distinction of region or season: PM Modi
I understand that no one wants to break rules deliberately, but there are some people who are doing so. To them, I will say that if they don’t follow this #lockdown, it will be difficult to protect ourselves from the danger of coronavirus: PM Modi
The battle against COVID-19 is a tough one and it did require such harsh decisions. It is important to keep the people of India safe, says PM Modi
I apologize for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle: PM Modi
Listen to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on COVID-19
Migrant workers returning to Bihar to be quarantined for 14 days at state borders: Sanjay Kumar Jha
Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Sunday said that the migrant workers who were returning to the state from neighbouring stateswill be kept in quarantine in relief centres at state borders, where they will be provided food and other essential amenities. They will be kept here for 14 days.
Five more COVID-19 cases in MP; tally reaches 39
Five patients in Pune who have tested negative twice will be discharged today
Man suffering from COVID-19 dies at Srinagar hospital; death toll in J&K rises to 2