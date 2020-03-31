Coronavirus news live updates: One more loses life to COVID-19 in Kerala, West Bengal each; Death toll rises to 41

The death toll in India has reached 41, as one more lost his life to COVID-19 in Kerala and West Bengalearly today. Maharashtra reported 12 new cases earlier in the day and Madhya Pradesh, 8. Further, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh also recorded fresh cases today. As India enters its sixth day of the 21-day lockdown, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country reaches 1,267 as of March 31, across the country. Stay tuned for more updates.