Coronavirus Live: Shanghai reports 3 Covid cases outside quarantined areas
updated: May 20 2022, 09:05 ist
The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported three new cases of Covid-19 outside quarantined areas for May 19, snapping five days of no such cases. Follow DH for latest news on Covid-19 from across the world.
09:04
07:52
07:51
Thane district reports 26 new Covid-19 cases
With the addition of 26 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has increased to 7,09,467, an official said on Friday. These cases were recorded on Thursday.
The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that the mortality rate is 1.67 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said. - PTI.
US CDC advisers recommend Covid booster for children 5-11 years old
A panel of advisers to the USCenters for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday voted to recommend that all children aged 5 to 11 should receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose at least five months after completing the primary vaccination course. (Reuters)
Shanghai reports 3 Covid cases outside quarantined areas
The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported three new cases of Covid-19 outside quarantined areas for May 19, snapping five days of no such cases, the city's health authority said on Friday.
All three cases were found in the city's Qingpu district.
Shanghai reported 770 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 19, up from 637 a day earlier, while confirmed symptomatic cases also rose to 88 from 82 the previous day. (Reuters)