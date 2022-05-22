Coronavirus Live: North Korea reports 'positive trend' in Covid fight as fever cases dip

For the first time in nearly 10 days North Korea's daily "fever" cases dropped below 200,000, state media said on Sunday, reporting "a positive trend" after measures were taken to control the country's first acknowledged Covid-19 outbreak. Get live updates on Coronavirus from across the world on DH.
Ukraine war, pandemic push to colour WHO international meet
The Ukraine war looms large as the World Health Organisation opens its main annual assembly Sunday, threatening to overshadow efforts on other health crises and a reform push aimed at preventing future pandemics.
Read more
N Korea reports 'positive trend' in Covid fight as fever cases dip
For the first time in nearly 10 days North Korea's daily "fever" cases dropped below 200,000, state media said on Sunday, reporting "a positive trend" after measures were taken to control the country's first acknowledged Covid-19 outbreak.
The Covid wave, declared on May 12, has fuelled concerns over a lack of vaccines, inadequate medical infrastructure and a potential food crisis in the country of 25 million. It has refused most outside help, kept its borders shut and allows no independent confirmation of official data. (Reuters)