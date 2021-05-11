Coronavirus News Live: 11 Covid-19 patients at Tirupati hospital die due to oxygen shortage

Social media giant Twitter has donated $15 million to three NGOs which will help provide relief to India, which has been ravaged by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases dipped to 3.66 lakh on Monday as the cumulative vaccinations rose to 17.26 crore. In other news, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have asked authorities to be ready for the third wave of the pandemic, expected later this year. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.