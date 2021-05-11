Coronavirus News Live: 11 Covid-19 patients at Tirupati hospital die due to oxygen shortage

Social media giant Twitter has donated $15 million to three NGOs which will help provide relief to India, which has been ravaged by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases dipped to 3.66 lakh on Monday as the cumulative vaccinations rose to 17.26 crore. In other news, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have asked authorities to be ready for the third wave of the pandemic, expected later this year. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Family members remove PPE for disposal, after performing the last rites of a Covid-19 victim at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
11 Covid-19 patients at Tirupati hospital die due to oxygen shortage
At least 11 Covid-19 patients have died at the Sri Venkateshwara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati on Monday night due to an interruption in their oxygen supply.
Read more
Here is DH's India coronavirus tracker
US congresswoman urges Biden to send more direct support to India
A US congresswoman has urged President Joe Biden to send more direct support to India which is battling an unprecedented second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Congresswoman Haley Stevens, in a letter to Biden on Monday, said that India is now the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This past week India registered over 400,000 daily cases. On May 4, there were 3,786 deaths, bringing the total to 226,188 fatalities. The sharp increase in cases has severely strained the healthcare system, overwhelming hospitals, and depleting oxygen supplies. India is in great need of oxygen, therapeutics, and vaccines,” Stevens wrote.
Australia's New South Wales reports zero Covid-19 cases for fifth straight day
Australia's most populous state reported no new locally acquired Covid-19 cases for a fifth straight day on Tuesday as authorities hunt for a missing link in a new infection chain reported last week.
New South Wales state last Wednesday reported its first local case in more than a month after a man in his 50s tested positive, tracing the infection back to a returned traveller from overseas.
US authorises Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for 12-15 year-olds
US regulators on Monday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country's inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly.
Read More
Twitter donates $15 million for Covid-19 relief in India
Microblogging giantTwitterhas donated $15 million to help address the Covid-19 crisis in India which is battling the unprecedented second wave of the deadly pandemic.
Read More
Good Morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus news updates!