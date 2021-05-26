Coronavirus News Live: Imperative that we look & investigate Covid-19 origin, says Dr Anthony Fauci
Coronavirus News Live: Imperative that we look & investigate Covid-19 origin, says Dr Anthony Fauci
updated: May 26 2021, 06:53 ist
As the Covid pandemic rages across the world, calls have risen for another investigation into its origins. Meanwhile, India's formal job sector appears to be seeing an uptrend despite the second Covid wave. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
06:52
'Publicise Covid info like hum do hamare do campaign'
The Delhi High Court Tuesday stressed on the need to spread awareness among public about the Covid-19 pandemic through advertisements more frequently saying it could be done on the lines of “hum do hamare do” campaign for family planning as it worked very well.
Tokyo Olympics partner calls for cancellation of Games
Japan's Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Countries urge deeper probe of Covid-19 origins at WHO meet
The United States and other countries called Tuesday for a more in-depth investigation into the Covid-19 pandemic's origins, after an international mission to China earlier this year proved inconclusive.
WHO expert says new research mission to China would be helpful
A leading scientist on the WHO's Covid-19 mission to China said on Tuesday that a follow-up trip could be helpful to gather additional research on the origins of the disease, but should be separate from any audit of information provided by Beijing.
India's formal jobs see rise despite Covid lockdowns
Despite imposition of fresh lockdowns due to Covid’s second wave, more subscribers joined social security schemes in the formal sector in March, suggesting formal employment is picking up pace despite hardships.
We feel strongly that we should continue with investigation & go to next phase of investigation that WHO has done. Because we don’t know 100% what the (virus) origin is, it is imperative that we look & investigate: Dr Anthony Fauci, top US infectious disease expert #COVID19pic.twitter.com/9Ydc0HaV6e
'Publicise Covid info like hum do hamare do campaign'
The Delhi High Court Tuesday stressed on the need to spread awareness among public about the Covid-19 pandemic through advertisements more frequently saying it could be done on the lines of “hum do hamare do” campaign for family planning as it worked very well.
Read more
Tokyo Olympics partner calls for cancellation of Games
Japan's Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more
'Ending divide on Covid vaccines moral imperative'
Ending the divide between rich and poor nations in the provision of Covid-19 vaccines is a moral imperative, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told the World Health Assembly on Monday.
Read more
Countries urge deeper probe of Covid-19 origins at WHO meet
The United States and other countries called Tuesday for a more in-depth investigation into the Covid-19 pandemic's origins, after an international mission to China earlier this year proved inconclusive.
Read more
WHO expert says new research mission to China would be helpful
A leading scientist on the WHO's Covid-19 mission to China said on Tuesday that a follow-up trip could be helpful to gather additional research on the origins of the disease, but should be separate from any audit of information provided by Beijing.
Read more
India's formal jobs see rise despite Covid lockdowns
Despite imposition of fresh lockdowns due to Covid’s second wave, more subscribers joined social security schemes in the formal sector in March, suggesting formal employment is picking up pace despite hardships.
Read more