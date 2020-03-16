Coronavirus: One more tests positive in J&K; Tally in India rises to 122

One more person from Jammu and Kashmir was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, taking the number to three in union territory (UT) while four have been tested positive in neighbouring Ladakh UT so far.

Union health ministry in a tweet confirmed that four new positive cases of coronavirus, including the one from Jammu and Kashmir, have been reported.

“4 new cases #COVID19 – 1 each from #Odisha, #Jammu&Kashmir, #Ladakh and #Kerala have been confirmed since the last update. There are now a total of 114 confirmed cases in #India as of today, including 10 discharged, 3 cured and 2 reported deaths (sic),” the tweet reads.

Nodal officer for coronavirus in Kashmir, Dr S M Qadri said in the valley so far samples of 33 patients have been sent for testing. “The results of 32 are negative while as result of one sample is awaited,” he said.

J&K Mission Director, NHM, Bhupinder Kumar said that one person with high viral load had been found in Jammu and samples have been sent to MCDC New Delhi for confirmation.

The suspected patient has a very high viral fever and had no travel history but was in close contact of already tested positive for coronavirus from Sarwal, Jammu, he said adding that the already tested positive patient has a travel history to Iran.

Kumar appealed the travellers from worst-hit countries of coronavirus like Italy, China, Iran and South Korea to report to the concerned authorities.

As per the daily information bulletin 176 persons completed their surveillance period of 28 days. According to the bulletin on novel coronavirus, 2478 travelers and persons have been put under surveillance, who are in contact with suspected cases besides that 2095 persons are under home quarantine.

The number of persons under home surveillance is 178 while as the reasons, who are in hospital quarantine stands at 29. Furthermore 98 out of 106 samples have been tested negative while as two cases have been tested positive and reports of six cases are yet to come.