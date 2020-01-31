Coronavirus: Rahul shows sympathy to families of dead

Coronavirus outbreak: Rahul Gandhi hopes Chinese find courage to persevere through ordeal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2020, 10:32am ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 10:32am ist

As China grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped that people there find courage and strength to persevere through the ordeal.

"In China, the Coronavirus has killed hundreds of people. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the millions who have been forced into quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus. May they find the courage and strength to persevere through this terrible ordeal," he said on Twitter.

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totalling to 9,692.

The WHO has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.

