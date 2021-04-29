Coronavirus ravages India with over 3.79 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,645 deaths

India on Thursday reported its highest daily spike of over 3.79 lakh new Covid cases and 3,645 deaths as the country continues to reel under its biggest health crisis.

India saw 3,79,257 new Covid-19 cases and 2,69,507 recoveries over the past 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data.

The total tally of cases stands at 1,83,76,524 while over 1.5 crore people have recovered from the virus so far.

India's death toll is over 2.04 lakh and the country presently has 30,84,814 active cases.

