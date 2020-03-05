Coronavirus takes out colour of political gatherings

The novel coronavirus has taken away colour from political gatherings lined up during the festival this month. As the government swung into action to counter the coronavirus threat with back to back meetings at the high level, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined decision makers and celebrities in shunning Holi Milan programmes with big gatherings to contain the outbreak of the disease.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has held a series of review meetings on coronavirus starting from February 25, on Wednesday, affirmed a pro-active ‘pan-government approach” to tackle the menace.

Like his campaign on Swachchtat, Modi has made a point for people’s involvement in containing the spread of coronavirus. The meeting on Wednesday laid emphasis on greater participation of the private sector and the community at large, through a Jan Bhagidari approach.

It was highlighted that participation of the communities and local bodies is essential to combat the public health challenge posed by the virus. It was decided to explore the greater involvement of the private sector.

In light of the public health experts’ recommendation to avoid big public gatherings, it was decided that all government departments and ministries shall consult Ministry of Health before organising Conferences and international meetings in the country at present.

Noting that experts across the world have advised to reduce the mass gatherings to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus, Modi announced, “hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme.”

Soon a stream of BJP leaders joined in announcing their plans to opt-out of the Holi celebrations solely to avoid the outbreak of Corona while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought to link his decision of not taking part in the Holi celebrations to the violence that singed Delhi last month.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he and his party MLAs would not celebrate Holi due to the riots in northeast Delhi, which has left 42 dead and over 200 injured.

President Kovind in a tweet said,“ with alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings.”

Latching on to Modi’s decision, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also announced cancelling a Holi Milan programme that was being organized by his party in his home town Patna on March 7. Holi is the most prominent Hindu festival in Bihar, where Holi Milan by politicians are key event to connect with masses and supporters.

Home Minister Amit Shah underlined that Holi is a very important festival for Indians while declaring that in the wake of coronavirus, he has decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year. He also appealed everyone to avoid public gatherings and take good care of oneself and one’s family.

BJP chief J P Nadda, who was Union Health Minister in the first Modi government noted that in battling COVID -19, the countries and medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread.

“Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan,” Nadda said giving the “Stay safe, Stay Healthy” message.