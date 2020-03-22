Coronavirus: Train, metro rail services halted till March 31 across the country

In a major decision to discourage movement of public, Indian Railways on Sunday decided to stop all passenger train services across the country till March 31 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall be cancelled till the 2400hrs of March 31. However, bare minimum level of services of suburban trains and Kolkata Metro Rail shall continue upto 2400hrs of March 22.

"Trains which had already commenced their journey, prior to 0400 hrs of March 22 will run up to their destinations. Adequate arrangements shall be made for the passengers, who have commenced their journey during the travel and at their destinations," said a statement from Indian Railways.

The Railways also relaxed refund rules for tickets booked through passenger reservation counter counter and allowed to take refund till June 21, so that people should not rush to railway reservation counter to cancel the ticket.

Earlier West Bengal and Jharkhand have requested the Centre to stop all train services as a precationary measures.

The Union Urban Development Ministry also asked the all the states to halt the metro rail services till March 31.