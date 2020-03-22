Train, metro rail services halted till March 31

Coronavirus: Train, metro rail services halted till March 31 across the country

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 22 2020, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 21:48 ist
An aerial view shows parked trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj railway terminus during a one-day Janata curfew imposed as a preventive measure against COVID-19. AFP

In a major decision to discourage movement of public, Indian Railways on Sunday decided to stop all passenger train services across the country till March 31 due to COVID-19 outbreak.

"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall be cancelled till the 2400hrs of March 31. However, bare minimum level of services of suburban trains and Kolkata Metro Rail shall continue upto 2400hrs of March 22. 

"Trains which had already commenced their journey, prior  to 0400 hrs of March 22  will run up to their destinations. Adequate arrangements shall be made for the passengers, who have commenced their journey during the travel and at their destinations," said a statement from Indian Railways.

Follow live developments on the coronavirus pandemic here

"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall be cancelled till mid night of March 31 said Railways Ministry in a statement.

"Trains which had already commenced their journey, prior  to 4 am on March 22  will run up to their destinations. Adequate arrangements shall be made for the passengers, who have commenced their journey during the travel and at their destinations," said a statement from Indian Railways.

The Railways also relaxed refund rules for tickets booked through passenger reservation counter counter and allowed to take refund till June 21, so that people should not rush to railway reservation counter to cancel the ticket.

Earlier West Bengal and Jharkhand have requested the Centre to stop all train services as a precationary measures.

The Union Urban Development Ministry also asked the all the states to halt the metro rail services till March 31.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Indian Railways
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

 