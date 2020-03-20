Coronavirus: Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, count rises to 7

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Gujarat on Friday evening, taking the number of such cases in the state to seven, officials said.

Gujarat recorded its first coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Health authorities on Friday morning announced the detection of three more cases.

In the evening, two more cases were added, one each in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, taking the total to seven.

"There are two more positive cases of Coronavirus in Gujarat. Total cases till now seven," tweeted the state Health and Family Welfare Department.