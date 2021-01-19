Coronavirus vaccine news updates: World on brink of catastrophic moral failure, says WHO chief on vaccine distribution

Three days after starting its massive inoculation drive against Covid-19, India has vaccinated a total of 3.81 lakh people. There have been 580 cases of adverse effects following immunizations so far and 2 deaths, which the government has said are unrelated to the vaccine. India has approved two vaccines — Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield — for emergency use in the country. Frontline workers and healthcare workers are being vaccinated in the first phase. Stay tuned for updates.