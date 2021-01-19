Coronavirus vaccine news updates: World on brink of catastrophic moral failure, says WHO chief on vaccine distribution

Three days after starting its massive inoculation drive against Covid-19, India has vaccinated a total of 3.81 lakh people. There have been 580 cases of adverse effects following immunizations so far and 2 deaths, which the government has said are unrelated to the vaccine. India has approved two vaccines — Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield — for emergency use in the country. Frontline workers and healthcare workers are being vaccinated in the first phase. Stay tuned for updates.
Vaccines need not completely stop Covid-19 transmission to curb pandemic
Covid-19 vaccine rollouts are finally upon us. They hope that herd immunity—protection from an infectious disease that occurs once a sufficient proportion of the population has been vaccinated or infected—is on the horizon.
But even though the first vaccines to receive emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration are exceptionally effective at preventing Covid-19, data cannot yet tell us if they hinder transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease.
Read more
The Haryana state health department has informed that 11,457 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for Covid-19 and 52 adverse events following immunisation were reported till the end of January 18. (PTI)
New Zealand looks to secure small batch of vaccines early as pressure mounts
New Zealand said on Tuesday that it was looking to secure a small batch of Covid-19 vaccines early to protect its high-risk workers, as pressure mounts on the government to vaccinate its population.
A tough lockdown and the geographic advantage of being at the bottom of the world helped New Zealand virtually eliminate the novel coronavirus within its borders.
But with the pandemic raging globally, more people are returning to New Zealand with infections including the new variants from the UKand South Africa, raising concerns the virus may spread in the community again. (Reuters)
Covid response was a global series of failures, WHO-established panel says
Laying bare a yearlong cascade of failures, a World Health Organization panel recounts in a damning report how governments and public health organizations worldwide responded slowly and ineffectively to the coronavirus, despite years of warnings.
Many of the failings, such as the inability of governments to obtain protective equipment or do widespread contact tracing, have long been painfully clear over the course of the pandemic. But the report is stark in its assessment that, time and again, those who were responsible for protecting and leading failed to do either. (NYT)
WHO chief questions fairness of Covid vaccines' distribution
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned of the unfairness of the Covid-19 vaccine distribution, saying that the world is "on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure".
Tedros said, at the WHO executive board meeting, that people of the poor countries will pay the price of this failure with their lives and livelihoods.
"More than 39 million doses of vaccine have now been administered in at least 49 higher-income countries. Just 25 doses have been given in one lowest-income country. Not 25 million, not 25 thousand, just 25," Tedros said. (ANI)