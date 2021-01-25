Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Telangana Anganwadi teacher dies from chest pain after taking vaccine chest

An Anganwadi teacher in Telangana died from chest pain after having received the Covid-19 vaccine on the 19th of January. She is the second person, who had taken the Covid-19 vaccination, to have died in the state after complaining of chest pain Elsewhere, the EU said Sunday that it would take legal action on pharmaceutical companies to ensure that they fulfill their contracts of delivering the vaccines after having announced delays in its delivery. Stay tuned for more updates...