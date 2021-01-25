Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Telangana Anganwadi teacher dies from chest pain after taking vaccine chest

An Anganwadi teacher in Telangana died from chest pain after having received the Covid-19 vaccine on the 19th of January. She is the second person, who had taken the Covid-19 vaccination, to have died in the state after complaining of chest pain Elsewhere, the EU said Sunday that it would take legal action on pharmaceutical companies to ensure that they fulfill their contracts of delivering the vaccines after having announced delays in its delivery. Stay tuned for more updates...
US passes 25 million Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins
More than 25 million Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the United States since the pandemic began, Johns Hopkins University said Sunday, just days after President Joe Biden's inauguration.
The milestone was reached only five days after the US, the world's wealthiest and hardest-hit nation, recorded 400,000 deaths from the disease.
Vaccinated Anganwadi teacher in Telangana dies following chest pain, say doctors
A 45-year-old Anganwaadi teacher who was administered Covid-19 vaccine nearly a week ago, died after complaining of chest pain overnight in Warangal district in Telangana, doctors said on Sunday.
The teacher, vaccinated on January 19, had taken some medicines on Saturday night as she was having chestpain and slept in her house at Shayampeta on the outskirts of Warangal. She was found dead on Sunday morning, they said.
EU official threatens legal action over Pfizer’s delays
The European Union said Sunday that it would take legal action if necessary to ensure pharmaceutical companies fulfilled contracts to supply Covid-19 vaccines to the bloc, after announcements of delays in vaccine deliveries.
“We intend to enforce the contracts that were signed by the pharmaceutical companies” and will be “using all the legal means that are at our disposal,” said Charles Michel, president of the EU’s European Council. He was speaking on “Le grand rendez-vous,” a program that is a collaboration of Europe 1 radio, CNEWS channel and Les Echos news site.
