Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Pfizer working on booster vaccines to protect against virus variants

Pfizer working on booster shot for protection against coronavirus variants
Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday that along with partner BioNTech Se it was developing a booster shot to protect against Covid-19 variants.
"We are already laying the groundwork to respond quickly if a variant of SARS-CoV-2 shows evidence of escaping immunity by our vaccine," Pfizer said in an email toReuters.
This country is leading the global race to vaccinate
About 30% of Israelis have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a rate that outpaces any other country. The United States is far behind, with about 6% of residents having received a vaccine dose, and countries in the European Union are off to an even slower start.
The data on countries with a current vaccination campaign was compiled from government sources by Our World in Data. Many countries, particularly those in the developing world, where governments have struggled to procure vaccines, are not yet vaccinating residents at all.
Travel Update | 204 more suburban trains to begin running from Jan 29
Central Railway has decided increase the suburban services from the existing 1580 to 1685 services. Western Railway has decided to increase the existing 1201 suburban services to 1300 services.
Passengers as permitted by Ministry of Railways and Government of Maharashtra are ONLY allowed to travel by the suburban trains. Others are requested not to rush to the railway stations
Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.
Mexico President Obrador still undergoing minor Covid-19 symptoms: Deputy Health Minister
Mexico's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell says Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was still experiencing minor symptoms of Covid-19.
Lopez Obrador had a headache and fever when he tested positive for the virus on Sunday, Lopez-Gatell said, has had no other symptoms and was "doing well." (Reuters)
Mexico may approve Russian Covid-19 vaccine within days, health official says
Mexico Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday that emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine should be authorized within days, after a favourable recommendation by a committee within Mexico's health regulator.
The exact arrival of the first shipments of Sputnik V to Mexico had not been confirmed, Lopez-Gatell said, though officials said earlier in the day that 200,000 doses could arrive next week. (Reuters)
Covid-19 vaccine concerns divide nations at Davos
Divisions were on display Tuesday at the Davos virtual summit as nations called for fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccines amid fears of hoarding by rich nations.
The annual gathering of business and government leaders at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps has been pushed online due to the pandemic, but organisers used the opportunity to promote global cooperation in combatting the novel coronavirus.
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine results 'next week': CFO
Johnson & Johnson expects to report results from the eagerly-anticipated clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine next week, the US pharmaceutical's chief financial officer told CNBC Tuesday.
The company would be expected to apply for an emergency approval for its single-dose shot at the same time, and would likely become the third authorized vaccine in the US soon after that.
"We plan to report out by early next week in terms of our results," said Joseph Wolk.
Unknown if vaccinated people can spread Covid-19: EMA
It is still not known whether people vaccinated against Covid-19 can still transmit the coronavirus, the head of the EU's medicine regulator told MEPs on Tuesday.
There are also concerns about whether vaccines developed last year will be effective against new mutations of the coronavirus strain now circulating the globe.
44.3 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines distributed, 23.5 mn administered: US CDC
The USCenters for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 23,540,994 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 44,394,075 doses.
The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.
Covid-19 vaccination: Over 20 lakh beneficiaries inoculated
Over 20 lakh healthcare workers across the country have received Covid-19 vaccine jabs till Tuesday evening, as per provisional reports, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry said that on the eleventh day of the nationwide immunisation drive, 5,615 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7 pm in five states -- Tamil Nadu (4926), Karnataka (429), Rajasthan (216), Telangana (35) and Andhra Pradesh (9) -- through 194 sessions.
