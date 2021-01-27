Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Pfizer working on booster vaccines to protect against virus variants

Pfizer said on Wednesday that they were working on a booster shot to offer protection against the newer strains of the coronavirus. The Union Health Ministry's provisional report noted that over 20 lakh beneficiaries had received the coronavirus vaccine in India. The number would have been higher but a limited number of inoculation sessions were held on Tuesday in light of the 72nd Republic Day. Elsewhere, the United States' CDC confirmed that 23 million vaccines were administered from a total 44 million that had been distributed. Stay tuned for more updates..