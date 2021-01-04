Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Jingoism no substitute for common sense, says Tharoor on Covaxin approval

As India approved two Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday for a restricted commercial rollout, a huge controversy broke out on the permission accorded to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s home-grown vaccine that was given the nod without any efficacy data in violation of standard clinical practice. While there was no such issue with the other vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute, Drugs Controller General of India's V G Somani did not specify what are the conditions with which the Serum vaccine (Covishield) was allowed for “restricted use in emergency situation”. Stay tuned for live updates.
UK-strain is a whole virus...India-made vaccines target all the proteins on the surface of the virus, not just one S-GEN protein that has mutated. Therefore those vaccines that are targeting just the 'SGEN' may not work as well. But that is still scientific conjecture, saysDG, ICMR.
Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
AIIMS Delhi Director, Dr Randeep Guleria said vaccines got approval after critical analysis by experts. “It's important to understand that when we consider any vaccine, safety is paramount and therefore vaccine goes through various stages to make sure it's safe, and then only we come to human trials. All data is critically looked at by experts after which vaccine is approved,” said Dr Randeep Guleria.
“After adequate examination, the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation has decided to accept the recommendations of the expert committee and accordingly, vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations and permission is being granted,” Somani said. The ongoing clinical trial for both vaccines would continue.
Good morning readers, as India approved two Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday for a restricted commercial rollout, a huge controversy broke out on the permission accorded to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s home-grown vaccine that was given the nod without any efficacy data in violation of standard clinical practice. While there was no such issue with the other vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute, Drugs Controller General of India's V G Somani did not specify what are the conditions with which the Serum vaccine (Covishield) was allowed for “restricted use in emergency situation”. Stay tuned for live updates.