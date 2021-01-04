Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Jingoism no substitute for common sense, says Tharoor on Covaxin approval

As India approved two Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday for a restricted commercial rollout, a huge controversy broke out on the permission accorded to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s home-grown vaccine that was given the nod without any efficacy data in violation of standard clinical practice. While there was no such issue with the other vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute, Drugs Controller General of India's V G Somani did not specify what are the conditions with which the Serum vaccine (Covishield) was allowed for “restricted use in emergency situation”. Stay tuned for live updates.